Technological Innovations and Pandemic Analysis Till 2030: India Ready to Eat Market

The report “India Ready to Eat Market, By Product Type (Instant Breakfast/Cereals, Instant Soups & Snacks, Ready Meals, Baked Goods, Meat Products, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Retailers, and Others)- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2023”.

Key Highlights:

On 17 February, 2020 ITC brought its frozen food range to the retail space. ITC chief executive announced to garnering 15-20% share in next three years in the product segment.

On October 4, 2017, Haldiram’s All Set To Add New Flavor To Its Frozen Food Range With Tempting Kebabs and Desi Wraps.

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Increased tourism and changing food habits.

Income and population growth.

Opportunities and Trends

The fast changing urban lifestyle.

Busy lifestyles provokes for instant meals.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, and distribution channel.

By product type, the instant breakfast/cereals segment is expected to grow over forecast period of time and boost the targeted market.

By distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets holds the largest share of the market and near future the food specialty stores is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over forecast period of time.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the India ready to eat market includes ADF Foods Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd., Venky’s India Ltd., Aakriti Foods Pvt. Ltd., Haldiram Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd., Vadilal Industries Ltd., Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd. and Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the market are included into the report.

