Synthetic Graphite Market Report 2021 In Depth Analysis (Covid-19 Impact) And Research Outlook 2026

Global Synthetic Graphite Market Size, Status And Outlook 2021-2026

The Synthetic Graphite Market report is a collection of useful information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments. This report on Synthetic Graphite market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) of product types, applications,route of administration, distribution channels, and geographic regions.

The synthetic graphite market is expected to register a CAGR of around 4% (in terms of voulme) during the forecast period.

Prominent Key Manufacturers: GrafTech, SGL Carbon, Fangda Carbon, Showa Denko, Jilin Carbon, Graphite India, Tokai Carbon, HEG, Nippon Carbon, JSC Energoprom Management, SEC Carbon, Yangzi Carbon, Shida Carbon, Toray Carbon, Toyo Tanso, Toho Tenax Group, Mersen Group, Mitsubishi Ray

The market study on the world Synthetic Graphite market can comprehensis the complete system of the business, covering five major regions particularly North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and geographical regions and also the major countries falling underneath those regions. The study can feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption from 2020 to 2024, at the world level and across the main regions mentioned. The study has been created due to a distinctive analysis methodology specifically designed for this market.

Key Market Trends

Demand from Batteries Applications at a Lucrative Rate

Synthetic graphite is used as the anode component in lithium-ion batteries. Although lithium is the best-known component of lithium-ion batteries, there is far more graphite than lithium in a battery. Battery anodes require coated spherical graphite at over 99.9% purity.

Battery is one of the few applications, where natural and synthetic graphite compete with each other. The battery manufacturers are shifting their focus toward natural graphite over synthetic graphite, in order to bring down the production costs.

The features of graphite, such as high surface area and layered crystal structure, make it suitable for use as an anode material into which the lithium ions are intercalated. Certain battery technologies require graphite to be almost 100% pure.

The growth in the sales of electronics and electric cars is expected to drive the sales of lithium-ion batteries, which, in turn, is expected to drive the consumption of synthetic graphite in the coming years.

China to Dominate the Market in the Asia-Pacific Region

China continues to dominate synthetic graphite production and demand globally. Almost all stages of the lithium-ion battery manufacturing chain are focused on China and China is by far the largest and most rapidly growing market for lithium-ion batteries, which paves the way for the market growth of synthetic graphite.

China accounts for more than 45% of global graphite demand in lithium-ion batteries but is forecasted to reach more than 50% during forecast period.

China’s battery manufacturers led by CATL and BYD, supported by the government’s industrial expansion vision, are coming up with massive battery production plants. China is the premier destination to produce lithium-ion batteries effectively and cheaply, moving ahead of East Asian rivals Japan and South Korea.

As of December 2019, the number of Li-ion battery megafactoriesin China that are in pipeline to 2029 stood at 88 and planned Li-ion battery capacity is 564GWh by 2028.

Global Synthetic Graphite Market Split By Product Type And Applications:

This report segments on the basis of Types are:

Graphite Electrodes

Carbon Fibers

Specialty Graphite

Graphite Granular & Powder

Others

This report segments on the basis of Application are:

Iron and Steel Industry

Battery Industry

Aluminum Industry

Industrial Components

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

