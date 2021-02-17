Surgical Robots Market Size, Future Growth, Share, Trends, Scope and Competitive Analysis by 2025

According to the new report by IMARC Group, titled “Surgical Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global surgical robots market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 12% by 2025.

The rising incidences of neurological disorders, along with the growing geriatric population, is augmenting the demand for surgical robots. Furthermore, the increasing preference for MI procedures by both patients and healthcare providers is also substantially increasing the surgical robots market growth. Additionally, several technological advancements, such as the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) in the healthcare sector are also compelling the product demand. Rising investments in several R&D activities pertaining to robotics and medical sciences are anticipated to drive the global surgical robots market in the coming years.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/surgical-robots-market/requestsample

Surgical robots are the computer-controlled automated machines that used to conduct minimally invasive (MI) and laparoscopic surgeries in the healthcare sector. They employ a magnifying high-definition 3-D camera fitted at the tip of the robotic arm to provide an accurate representation of the body parts. Furthermore, surgical robots also consist of HD microscopic imaging systems, data recorders, motion sensors, and robotic controlled catheters to assist surgeons MI surgeries. These robots can perform complex procedures by replicating the hand movements of the surgeons, and using miniaturized surgical instruments meant to fit through small incisions. Moreover, surgical robots also offer faster recovery time than regular surgeries, minimal post-operative discomfort, and reduced risks of infection and scars.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Surgical Robots Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the surgical robots market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Accuray Incorporated

Auris Health Inc.

CMR Surgical

Transenterix Inc.

Verb Surgical

Zimmer Biomet

Medrobotics Corporation

Medtronic

Renishaw

Stryker Corporation

Mazor Robotics Ltd.

Maxar Technologies Limited

The report has segmented the global surgical robots market on the basis of product, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Product:

Robotic Systems

Instruments and Accessories

Services

Breakup by Application:

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other Applications

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/surgical-robots-market

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Breath Analyzer Market Report

Cannabis Infused Edible Products Market Report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal