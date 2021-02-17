Street and Roadway Lighting Market 2021 New Innovations, Technology And Research – GE Current, Cree Inc., Signify Holding, OSRAM Licht AG, DCD Technologies ME FZCO

Global “Street and Roadway Lighting Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Street and Roadway Lighting market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Street and Roadway Lighting industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The street and roadway lighting market was valued at USD 8.51 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 11.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market are: GE Current, Cree Inc., Signify Holding, OSRAM Licht AG, DCD Technologies ME FZCO, Hubbell Inc, Zumbotel Group (Thorn Lighting), LED roadway lighting Ltd, Acuity Brands, Inc., Syska LED Lights Pvt. Ltd. and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

May 2020 – GE Current opened a new distribution center in the greater Atlanta area. With the addition of the location, GE Current will be able to provide same-day and next-day service to its lighting and controls customers regionally.

– Mar 2020 – Signify announced the completion of the acquisition of Cooper Lighting Solutions from Eaton for USD 1.5 billion. With this acquisition, the company plans to focus on the innovation of connected lightings and systems. This is estimated to drive the revenue growth of the company in the North American market with an aimed increase in professional revenues from 42% to 53%.

Key Market Trends

LED Lights Segment to Exhibit Significant Growth

– LED lights produce light approximately 80% more efficiently than any other light bulbs, such as fluorescent and incandescent lights. 95% of the energy in LEDs is converted into light, and only 5% is wasted as heat, which is pushing users to opt for a more economical form of lighting.

– LED lights provide a consistent light by improving the overall visibility and provides added security for street and highway locations. They can also be paired with motion sensors, photocells, and timers to offer a lighting control system for efficient usage.

– The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated that road lighting accounts for 4% of total global light and a switch to LED lights can save an average of 50% in energy costs, which results in global savings of USD 160 billion energy costs, and 555 million tons of CO2.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Street and Roadway Lighting Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Street and Roadway Lighting industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

