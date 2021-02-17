Strategy and Innovation Roadmapping Tools Software Market Growth and Development during 2021-2028 by Aha!, ProductPlan, Roadmunk, airfocus, Avion, ProductBoard

The Strategy and Innovation Roadmapping Tools Software Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR +13% by 2028.

Strategy and innovation road mapping tools allow EA and technology innovation leaders to visually depict the relationship between strategy, innovation and the state of execution over time. The graphical nature of the interface and its ability to dynamically illustrate complex interrelationships and interdependencies given supporting analytical lenses make the use of strategy and innovation roadmapping tools powerful. “Roadmapping” is a term that describes the activities of developing a roadmap.

The combination of time across strategic layers distinguishes roadmapping from innovation management alone, which targets idea generation, and the various selection, planning and execution stages of those ideas. Strategy and innovation roadmapping tools not only support the creation of roadmaps, but also incorporate different levels of analysis for each. Strategy and innovation analysis techniques may look both outward and inward.

To qualify for inclusion in the Strategy and Innovation Roadmapping Tools category, a product must:

Visually map complex ideas and relationships

Create roadmaps that chart an idea or project over time

Provide tools to analyze strategies and projects

Top Companies of Strategy and Innovation Roadmapping Tools Software Market:

Aha!

ProductPlan

Roadmunk

Airfocus

Dragonboat

SharpCloud Software Ltd

Avion

Decision Knowledge Center

Flowmotor

ITONICS Ideation

SQAD

ProductBoard

