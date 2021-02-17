Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of India Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market

The report “India Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market, By Material (Plastic, Metal, and Wood), By Circulation Type (Open/Pooling Systems and Closed), By End- User Industry (Automotive, Food and Beverage, Consumer Goods, Electronics and Appliances, and Other End-user Industries (Pharmaceutical and Home Improvement)) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In 2019, Signode Packaging Systems introduced Signode Smart data collection software to maximize efficiency in corrugated operations

In 2017, Nefab Group and Speed Group signed agreement of co-operation to combine packaging and logistic expertise, to the benefit of customers

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Developing of food and beverage sector in India to drive demand for RTP

Long-term cost profits related with RTP

Opportunities and Trends

Reducing the cost of packaging.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of material, circulation type, and end- user industry.

By material, the market is sub- divided into plastic, metal, and wood

By circulation type, the target market is classified into open/pooling system and closed

By end- user industry, the target market is bifurcated into automotive, food & beverages, consumers goods, electronics and appliances, and other end- user industries (pharmaceutical and home improvement)

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global food fiber market includes Nefab India Private Limited, Signode India Limited, Holisol Logistics, CHEP India Pvt. Ltd. Montara Logistics, Leap India, Leadec Group, FLEXOL Packaging (India) Limited, GEFCO India Private Limited, and ORBIS Corp.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the target market are included into the report.

