Stearoyl Lactylate Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities |BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Croda International Plc, Dow, DSM, DuPont

Few of the major competitors currently working in global stearoyl lactylate market are BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Croda International Plc, Dow, DSM, DuPont, IVANHOE INDUSTRIES INC., Kerry Inc, The Lubrizol Corporation, Nikko Chemicals Co.,Ltd., Palsgaard, RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd., Stepan Company, Tate & Lyle, Niacet, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd., Zhejiang Synose Tech Co., Ltd., Savannah Surfactants Ltd, Merck KGaA, Kowa Europe GmbH among others.

Global stearoyl lactylate market is expected to grow with a substantial CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Increasing demand of the cosmetics and personal care products in the developing nations is the major factor for the growth of the market.

Stearoyl lactylate is an emulsifying agent used in baking industry to strengthen the dough during manufacturing and to keep it soft during its shelf life. Its chemical formula is C21H39O4Na; C19H35O4Na. It is synthesized from stearic acid, lactic acid and sodium hydroxide. During gluten development it will form strong bonds with the flour proteins and increase the dough strength. It is also used as emulsifier as well as stabilizer. An emulsifier composition consists of diglycerides and monodiglycerides, and their mixtures. Rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products will propel the growth of stearoyl lactylate market.

Increased application of stearoyl lactylate in bakery products, dairy products, and other processed food products will act as driving force for market

Increase in the consumption of processed food products in the developed and emerging countries is driving the growth of market

Rising demand of the cosmetics and personal care products in the developed countries will fuel the market

Increased use of stearoyl lactylate in cosmetics preparation such as hair care, skin care and color cosmetics acts as a market driver

Stearoyl Lactylate might have some side effects causing oversensitivity/allergy among people causing itching, swelling, muscle spasms among others; this can act as a restricting factor for this market growth

Cases of food intolerance after consumption of stearoyl lactylate including symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps will also impede this market growth

By Product Type (Sodium Stearoyl Lactylates, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylaets),

End Use (Cosmetic and Personal Care Products, Plastic Industry, Pet Food, Others),

Sales Channel (Direct Sales/B2B, Indirect Sales/B2C)

The STEAROYL LACTYLATE report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, Corbion announced that they had received halal and kosher certification for its product line of “PATIONIC” polymer additives. The products included under this line find their applications over a wide range of industries and end-users. With this certification, the company will be able to meet a larger consumer base and satisfy the growing demands for halal and kosher-certified products. PATIONIC products are produced with the help of glycerol ester, stearyoyl lactylate chemistries. This certification is expected to have a positive impact on the demands for stearoyl lactylate compound for the foreseeable future

