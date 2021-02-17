Southeast Asia POS Terminal Market Growth By Forecast 2021 Future Plans By Global Trends, Size, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape Till 2026

Southeast Asia POS Terminal Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Global Southeast Asia POS Terminal market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2021 to 2026 are profiled in this report.

The Southeast Asia POS Terminal market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like AutoCount Soft Pte Ltd, iMetrics PTE Ltd, AZ Digital, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., NCR Corporation, Toshiba Tec Corporation, Hewlett Packard Company, Bindo Labs, Inc., Shopify, Qashier, StoreHub

Scope of the Report:

The Southeast Asia POS Terminal Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026. Factors such as gradually rising use of online payments in retail, growing middle-class income, and increasing investments and partnerships from foreign players are expected to boost the growth of the market. The POS terminal market has grown significantly over the past few years, owing to its ability to offer an increased return on investment and ease of access. POS systems that facilitate transactions from the central component of businesses across industries, like retail, hospitality, transportation, and banking, have gained importance in companies of small and big sizes, over the years.

– In January 2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced the launch of two services, namely HP Engage Console and HP Engage Catalog in order to benefit small businesses in the retail and hospitality industries. These cloud services are designed to expand the features of Point of Sale systems in local stores and cafes, restaurants, lodging, travel, and other small businesses. The new services are also supposed to benefit Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), helping developers to reach a broader audience with the help of a unique app marketplace.

– In May 2020, Shopify launched a fully rebuilt Shopify POS for merchants across the globe. The all-new Shopify POS offers the power of omnichannel for businesses by bringing in-person and online sales together in one place.

Key Market Trends:

Retail Segment is Expected to Grow Significantly

– The increasing number of retail stores across regions attract customers, due to large discounts and other services; however, customer retention becomes the major challenge for them, in order to sustain in the market. This competition increases the need to reinvent their business models to keep away from competition, with respect to price, and find the balance between investing in the new technologies, and the revenue. ?

– The sales reporting, inventory and financial management, and the customer analytics features, which POS terminals provide, assist the retailers in overcoming the issues related to customer retention. Hence, the need for customer retention and competition growth of the industry promotes the growth of POS terminals. ?

– Moreover, the digital economy in Southeast Asia is set to expand rapidly. Google and Temasek predict that by 2023, online consumer spending across the top 6 economies will reach approximately a quarter of a trillion dollars. The growth of E-commerce is on the rise, and the expansion is fuelled by factors such as rising disposable incomes, improved logistical networks, increased internet/mobile usage, and alternative payment methods.

– The top players are localizing their retail sites and capture their slice of the market across the ASEAN big six Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, and Vietnam. The local players in the POS terminal market are capturing the growing demand by adopting partnerships to grow their network and increase customer acquisition.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Southeast Asia POS Terminal Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

