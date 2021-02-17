South America Feed Antibiotics Market Analysis With Covid-19 Impact and Experts Review Report Outlook – 2025 | Bayer HealthCare AG, Merck Animal Health, Zomedica, Elanco, Zoetis, American Regent Inc.

The South America Feed Antibiotics Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The South America Feed Antibiotics market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure; South America Feed Antibiotics market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the South America Feed Antibiotics market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the South America Feed Antibiotics industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The South America Feed Antibiotics market is expected to register a CAGR of around 2.2%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

Bayer HealthCare AG, Merck Animal Health, Zomedica, Elanco, Zoetis, American Regent Inc., LG Life Sciences Limited, and others.

Key Market Trends

Increased Livestock Production

Increasing meat-based product consumption resulted in a surge in livestock production. According to the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Meat and Derivatives of the Argentina Republic (CICCRA), in 2017, Argentina recorded one of the largest per capita beef consumption levels in the world, at 55.9 kg per head, and the poultry consumption was 39.9 kg per capita. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, the poultry population in 2016 was 2521754 thousand heads and increased to 2684758 thousand heads in the year 2018 whereas the ruminants population was 85703185 heads in 2016 and increased to 87284331 heads in 2018 in South America. The poultry market is growing by 10% each year and is focused on exporting as the cost of chicken meat produced in Argentina is one of the cheapest in the world. To meet the demand, meat and milk producers tend to increase their supply by boosting productivity. Feed antibiotics are one of the ways by which meat quality and milk production can be increased.

Increased Meat Consumption Among Consumer

Despite the increasing concern regarding antimicrobial resistance in humans due to the use of antibiotics in livestock, meat consumption is increasing every year. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-ordination and Development (OECD), the per capita poultry meat consumption in Brazil was 39.81 kg, swine consumption was 12.33 kg and beef consumption was 24.47 kg in the year 2018. Poultry meat is the most consumed by humans with higher per capita consumption in the region. In general, antibiotics in livestock are used to treat and prevent disease in the livestock. But in a few countries, farmers also use this to increase the weight of their animals. According to the American meat institute, consuming the meat of the animal treated with antibiotic cause antimicrobial resistance in humans (resistance to that antibiotics). The government of various countries is following strict regulations to monitor and regulate the usage of antibiotics by educating farmers and so on. This abolishes the misconception of usage in livestock leading to an increase in meat consumption, increasing the need for quality meat production with the help of antibiotics.

