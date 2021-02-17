Smart Ticketing Market Emerging Trends and Technology 2021 to 2026

Global “Smart Ticketing Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Smart Ticketing market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Smart Ticketing industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The global smart ticketing market was valued at USD 12.36 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 25.33 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.9%, during the period of 2021-2026.

Top Leading Companies of Global Smart Ticketing Market are Cubic Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Conduent Inc, Vix Technology, Rambus Incorporated ( Visa Inc.), Hid Global, Gemalto Nv ( Thales Group), Giesecke+Devrient, Indra Sistemas, Confidex Ltd., NEC Electronics (NEC Corporation), Paragon ID ( Paragon Group Limited), Softjourn, Inc. and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

Wearables Occupies the Significant Share

– Smart cards’ growth for smart ticketing systems, coupled with the growth prospects from multiple applications, increases the demand for other ticketing systems, such as contactless methods through smartphones and the latest devices, smart wearables.

– Smart wearable manufacturers, including Samsung, have enabled payment through their smartwatches. Most device manufacturers are making the payments work through their mobile wallet payment-enabled services, such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Garmin Pay, Fitbit Pay, and GooglePay. Although the payments through smartwatches are still in their initial stages, they show a lot of potentials. Such advancements are expected to enable travelers to purchase tickets through their wearable devices.

– For instance, in September 2020, the watch brand Titan partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to launch of a range of watches equipped with Canada-based Tappy Techs wearable payments technology to let consumers make contactless transactions at POS terminals across India, eliminating the need of swiping or inserting their SBI bank card.

– Similarly, companies, like Watchdata Technologies, offer a wide range of products catering to the smart ticketing system, including smart mobile terminal, smart wearable device, contact, and contactless EMV, UICC, e-ID and transportation smartcards, online security tokens, card readers and electronic toll collection (ETC) devices. The end-to-end solutions include secure hardware, operating systems, software applications, and services such as personalization and remote lifecycle management.

Europe Holds the Largest Market Share

– Europe is the home of the leading smart ticketing solution vendors in Europe, such as Infineon Technologies, Gemalto, and Giesecke+Devrient (Germany), which are also increasing their presence in this market by offering integrated payment solutions through partnerships with smart ticket developers and operators.

– The demand for smart ticketing in Germany is driven by the growing tourism industry, simplified technology ecosystem, and the need to innovate more potential ticketing systems across urban areas. The leading payment solution vendors in the region are also increasing their presence in this market by offering integrated payment solutions through partnerships with smart ticket developers and operators.

– With more than 4 billion trips yearly, Paris Region is one of the largest transit networks worldwide, offering its travelers the benefits of contactless mobile ticketing – compatible with existing contactless readers based on Calypso open transit standard. Firms, like Wizway solutions, as enabled contactless mobile ticketing for several key transit authorities and operators.

– Technological advancements in smart ticketing have propelled businesses to adopt technologies, such as RFID, NFC, QR code, and barcode in Germany. The rise of smartphones equipped with NFC technology has introduced the necessary infrastructure for smart ticketing across the industries in the region. RFID technology is extensively used in smart cards due to its cost-effectiveness, and it is commonly accepted in entertainment, sports, and transport, among other industries.

