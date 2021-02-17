Smart Meter Market Industry Overview 2021: Top Companies Analysis, Share, Current Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Smart Meter Market report is segmented on the basis of its type, application, technology and by region & country level. Based upon type, market is classified as electric, water, and gas. Based upon application, market is classified as commercial, residential, and industrial. Based upon technology, market is classified as automatic meter reading and advanced metering infrastructure.

Smart Meter Market is valued at USD 8713.8 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 15355.1 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 8.43% over the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of The Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/510

Market Analysis of Smart Meter-

A smart meter is are recording device that records consumption of electric energy and informs the data to the electricity supplier for monitoring and billing. Smart meters record energy hourly or more frequently, and report at least daily. It enables two-way communication between the meter and the central system, making it different from automatic meter reading (AMR). Wireless or fixed wire connections like power line carrier (PLC) are the communication system, which connects meter to the network. Non-smart electrical and gas meters only measure total consumption, but not the information when the energy was consumed. But smart meters provides a way of measuring this site-specific information, enabling utility companies to charge different prices for consumption according to the time of day and the season. Smart metering provides potential benefits to householders such as estimated bills, a tool to help consumers better manage their energy purchases which provide up-to-date information on gas and electricity consumption.

The regions covered in this market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Smart Meter Market report covers prominent players like Schneider Electric, Siemens AG., Xylem Inc., Badger Meter Inc., EDMI, Honeywell International Inc., Aclara Technologies LLC, Itron Inc., Apator Group, DIEHL Metering, Zenner, Kamstrup A/S, Elster Group, Landis+Gyr, ICSA India Limited, Circuator SA, and others.

Automatic Information Sharing, Easy Monitoring of Power Consumption and Other Advantages of Smart Meter are Driving the Market

The smart meter market is growing due to the benefits it provides to the customers and power consumption departments such as these meters are used to estimate lower peak electricity demand, easy monitoring of power consumption on a daily basis and steps that can be taken accordingly. It benefits the energy suppliers also such as reduction in reaction time to solve power outages & hardware faults and remote reading conveniences. In addition, favorable government initiatives reinforcing the installation of smart meters are anticipated to be the one of the major factors driving the growth of the smart meter market. Recently smart meter industry is witnessing a change from automatic meter reading (AMR) to advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) equipment. The smart meter is used to send various information which includes pricing information, pre-pay information, disconnect/reconnect instruction, alarm/load-shed instruction, programming of meter and upgrade of meter software and data & time. In addition, promotion of green energy and effective transmission facilities, real time information sharing on usage are some of the other factors affecting the growth of the market. However, high installation cost and improper installation of smart meters is the major challenge for the market growth.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

North America and Europe are dominating the global smart meter market on account of government initiatives, regulatory conditions and standardized policies. smart meters are also being used in grid management in these countries which is also supplementing the demand of smart meters. For example, The Ontario Energy Board in Ontario, Canada has defined the technology and developed the regulatory framework for its implementation. In between 2000 to 2005 world’s largest smart meter deployment was undertaken by Enel SpA, the dominant utility in Italy with more than 30 million customers, deploying smart meters to all its customers. On 8th July 2016, the new “Digitization of the Energy Turnaround Act” initiated the roll out of smart meters and connected infrastructures in Germany. Asia Pacific, it is expeceted to be the fastest growing region in the smart meters market. As china is focusing on sustainable energy management with application of smart meters for smart grid implementation, this in turn will result in growth of the smart meter market in this region.

Get Methodology of Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/510

Key Benefits for Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation: –

By Type:

Electric

Water

Gas

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Technology:

Automatic Meter Reading

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

By Region & Country Level Analysis:

North America US. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/semiconductor/smart-meter-market-business