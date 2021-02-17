Smart Grid Security Market 2021-2026 | Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Outlook

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Smart Grid Security Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global smart grid security market reached a value of US$ 6.3 Billion in 2020.

Smart grid security includes solutions and services that are used to secure smart power grids, communications, and information technology (IT) systems. They ensure efficient, cost-effective, and clean distribution of energy throughout the grid. Smart grid security comprises of advanced components and control methods, with integrated communication systems and improved interfaces for measurement and sensing. It utilizes several technological solutions, such as antivirus, antimalware, firewalls, identity, and access management (IAM), encryption, intrusion detection, and data loss prevention (DLP) systems. Various subsystems, including Industrial Control System (ICS), advanced metering infrastructure, and home energy management systems, also help in ensuring efficient smart grid security.

Market Trends

The growing global consumption for electricity along with the high prevalence of cyberattacks has increased the deployment of smart grid security systems to secure communications across smart grids. Furthermore, the growing adoption of cloud- and web-based applications across various industrial sectors is also accelerating the market growth. The demand is further catalyzed by implementing these security solutions with connected devices for privacy and protection of data and safeguarding the home area network (HAN). Additionally, the integration of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems with the Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to drive the smart grid security market.

Smart Grid Security Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AlertEnterprise Inc.

BAE Systems

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Leidos

Lockheed Martin Corporation

N-Dimension Solutions Inc. (IPKeys Power Partners LLC)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Sophos Ltd. (Thoma Bravo LLC)

Breakup by Component:

Solution Encryption Antivirus and Antimalware Identity and Access Management (IAM) Firewall Others

Services Managed Services Professional Services Others



Breakup by Subsystem:

Demand Response System

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)/ Industrial Control System (ICS)

Home Energy Management System

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Breakup by Security Type:

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Database Security

Network Security

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

