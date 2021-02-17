Smart Food Logistics Market Growing Massively by 2021-2026 Major Players: Orbcomm, Sensitech (Carrier Global Corporation), Berlinger & Co. AG

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Smart Food Logistics market in its latest report titled, “Smart Food Logistics Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global smart food logistics market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 8.12 billion in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 16.69 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.7%, during the period of 2021-2026.

Top Key Players in the Global Smart Food Logistics Market: Orbcomm, Sensitech (Carrier Global Corporation), Berlinger & Co. AG, Geotab Inc., Kii Corporation, Verizon Connect, Teletrac Navman, Monnit Corporation, Controlant, Samsara Networks, Inc., Seaos, Nippon Express co. ltd., YUSEN LOGISTICS CO.,LTD. (Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha(NYK), Hacobu Co., Ltd. (MOVO), Kouei system ltd., LYNA LOGICS, Inc.

– Oct 2020 – LYNA Logics AI automatic vehicle dispatch engine was adopted in “ZENRIN Logistics Service”, as it provides a comprehensive support from AI-based vehicle dispatch planning to route guidance using Zenrin’s housing map data, and management and analysis of business progress. By combining the technologies of both companies, Lyna Logics plan to realize optimal vehicle allocation planning and operation management that considers various restrictions at the site, and strongly promote the efficiency of a wide range of transportation and delivery operations from EC / home delivery to B2B transportation

– Aug 2020 – Hacobu Co., Ltd. renewed its telematics service “MOVO Fleet” for the logistics industry. Hacobu is developing a cloud service “MOVO” with the aim of optimizing inter-company logistics. “MOVO Fleet”, is a telematics service for the logistics industry that aims to grasp the vehicle position using a GPS terminal, reduce the work burden of operation managers, and streamline delivery work.

Key Market Trends

Cold Chain Monitoring to Hold a Significant Share

– Rapidly changing food habits, heightened demand for packaged food, and stringent regulations regarding packing and storage have resulted in a power shift from manufacturers to retailers. Processes focusing on zero contamination, precise storage, and high-speed storage and retrieval operations are the key reasons driving automation and the adoption of the technologies in the food and beverage logistics process.

– A cold chain monitoring solution helps the food manufacturers efficiently manage the storage, shipment, and distribution of products requiring a temperature-controlled environment. Incomplete cooling chains caused by mechanical breakdowns, traffic delays, and other factors create changing temperatures that can affect perishable foods’ spoilage and safety. Also, a lack of real-time visibility of goods locations can contribute to inefficient operational processes.

– Hence, the adoption of cold chain monitoring ensures stable temperatures for the transport and storage of goods. Technologies like Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons with temperature sensors enable tracking goods locations at relevant checkpoints and tracing temperature data continuously and seamlessly, during shipment, or throughout the supply chain.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Smart Food Logistics market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America Holds Major Share

– The region is anticipated to hold the largest share in adopting smart logistics due to many vendors’ presence and increasing concern to eliminate wastage and optimize resources. North America is one of the prominent asset tracking markets due to the strong presence of the manufacturing and transportation, and logistics industries, with several technological advancements in the region. Also, government initiatives and regulations in various end-user industries are expected to increase the region’s market growth.

– For instance, the Federal Highway Association (FHWA), along with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), and state and local departments of transportation (DOTs), has been encouraging the application of asset tracking in the transportation and logistics industry.?The logistics industry is going through a transformation due to eCommerce giants like Amazon; their logistics solutions allow them to deliver items to your doorstep the same day. This same-day shipping magic is made possible by the smart logistics powered by the Internet of Things.

– The region has a robust presence of players offering IoT solutions. For instance, Bridgera is a custom software development and service company specialized in building Internet of Things solutions. The company offers an app, Bridgera TrackMe, and IoT platforms, like Bridgera IoT, which offer benefits like smart warehouse system, autonomous Fleet, to companies in the delivery and dispatch business. Particularly those in the food delivery, towing truck, or ambulance services.

