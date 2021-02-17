Sleeping Aids Market Size, Share, Scope and Comprehensive Analysis

The global sleeping aids market generated a revenue of $78.7 billion in 2019 and is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2030. As per the market research firm, P&S Intelligence, the market would attain a value of $162.5 billion by 2030.

Besides the aforementioned factors, the increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and insomnia and the soaring geriatric population around the world are also propelling the expansion of the sleeping aids market. As per the findings of the American Sleep Apnea Association, over 50 million Americans are diagnosed with 80 different sleep disorders every year. Moreover, the organization found that 20—30 million people in the U.S. suffer from various intermittent sleep problems every year.

Globally, the North American sleeping aids market is predicted to demonstrate substantial growth in the upcoming years, primarily because of the rising prevalence of sleep ailments, rapid technological advancements and innovations, increasing research and development (R&D) projects, and surging number of initiatives and measures being taken by many non-government organizations as well as the governments of various North American countries for creating public awareness about different sleep disorders and sleep hygiene.

