Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market Size, Trends, Technology Advancements and Growth 2021-2026

The Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor market is expected to register a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor market profiled in the report:– AG, Texas Instruments Inc., ST Microelectronics N.V, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd., NXP semiconductor, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Semikron International GmbH, Cree Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and others.

Key Market Trends

Power Integrated Circuits to Grow at a Significant Rate

– The power industry is one of the significant markets for SiC power semiconductors especially due to their high efficiency at low power. The growing adoption of solar power, which has long sold silicon carbide diodes to pair with silicon switches, is not only saving energy consumption but with small size, it is inventing many new applications too.

– The growing adoption of solar power is also playing a vital factor in the growth of SiC power semiconductors. For instance, in March 2018, Saudi Arabia and Japanese SoftBank signed a non-binding MoU to build the world�s largest photovoltaic (PV) solar project by 2030.

– Furthermore, the growing government involvement in promoting automation in the power industry would develop the market for SiC semiconductors too. For instance, in August 2018, California passed a bill to extend USD 800 million in incentives for behind-the-meter batteries.

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecommunication

Military and Aerospace

Power

Industrial

Regional Analysis For Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

