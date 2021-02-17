Semiconductor Packaging Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – ASE Group, Amkor Technology, Jcet/Stats Chippac Ltd, Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd (Spil), Powertech Technology, Inc., Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd, Fujitsu Ltd, UTAC Group, Chipmos Technologies, Inc., Chipbond Technology Corporation

The Semiconductor Packaging Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The semiconductor packaging market was valued at USD 28.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 44.44 billion by 2026, and grow at a CAGR of 7.96% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The 120 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Semiconductor Packaging Market: ASE Group, Amkor Technology, Jcet/Stats Chippac Ltd, Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd (Spil), Powertech Technology, Inc., Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd, Fujitsu Ltd, UTAC Group, Chipmos Technologies, Inc., Chipbond Technology Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Unisem (M) Berhad, Interconnect Systems, Inc. (ISI)

Some of the recent developments in the market are:

– July 2020 – ASE Group completed its strategic agreement with Apple Inc to steadily improve its energy efficiency and steadily shift into the greener production. Moreover, this partnership supports clean energy within the supply chain and its supplier clean energy program. It will also create a vast brand reputation for this company.

– December 2019 – SUSS MicroTec, equipment, and process solutions provider announced to enter a partnership with BRIDG to invest in focused production process technologies, advanced system integration, and 200mm MEMS fabrication to advancing next-generation nanoscale technology.

Market Overview:

– Since packaging is an early stage in the electronics value chain, the growth of the market studied is directly impacted by the semiconductor market’s growth. Packaging activity can be done in-house by the foundries, or the foundries can outsource it. For instance, Qualcomm, a semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company, outsources its packaging requirements to the OSATs.

– The advent of IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) and the proliferation of sophisticated electronics drive the high-end application segment across the consumer electronics and automotive industries. These dynamics have increased the adoption rate of the latest semiconductor packaging technologies to meet the growing demand.

– Semiconductor packaging technology has evolved to minimize the costs involved and enhance the overall efficacy of ICs. Vendors in the market are under constant pressure to deliver innovative solutions in terms of the size of the packaging, performance, and the “time-to-market” aspect.

– Apart from the wide range of semiconductor packaging applications in the consumer electronics and automotive industry, it also plays an integral role in the Aerospace & Defense sector. US Army researchers are actively engaged in discovering new ways of packaging Silicon Carbide (SiC) power semiconductors that make the most of SiC technologies for high-power military and commercial applications.

– A pandemic like COVID-19 is anticipated to fuel the manufacturing of advanced medical devices and equipment to tackle such crises in the future. The increasing production of medical devices will also drive the market. For instance, GE Healthcare announced that it would increase its manufacturing capacity for medical equipment, that includes CTs, ultrasound devices, mobile X-ray systems, patient monitors, and ventilators, to cater to the ongoing challenge of the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

– However, the electronics devices are expected to be impacted significantly by the COVID-19 outbreak, as China is one of the major suppliers for the raw materials and the finished products.

Consumer Electronics Industry to Augment the Market Growth

– The electronics market continually demands higher power dissipation, faster speeds, higher pin counts, and smaller footprints and lower profiles. The miniaturization and integration of semiconductors have given rise to smaller, lighter, and more portable devices, like tablets, smartphones, and the emerging IoT devices.

– Each new iteration of consumer electronics products is smarter, lighter, and more energy-efficient than its predecessors. This creates huge expectations among customers for the next iteration, which is a major selling point for the producers of consumer electronics.

– The rising penetration of consumer electronics in the high growth regions of the world has led to increased capital investment by several wafer manufacturing companies, in a bid to meet the demand. Therefore, the demand for defect-free chips will drive the growth of this market. Recently SEMICON EUROPA highlighted that there was an estimated increase of 25% in Semiconductor Fabrications Investment in China from 2018 to 2019. China was reported to be followed by the USA at 24% and Taiwan at 15% for the same period.

– In addition to this, smartphones are one of the most significant contributors to the consumer electronics segment’s semiconductor consumption. According to the Consumer Technology Association(CTA), smartphone sales have been estimated to be 77.5 billion in 2019. With this trend likely to continue, it is poised to drive the semiconductor demand, in turn, augmenting the packaging market growth

North America Expected to Hold a Significant Share



– With the high use of MEMS-based semiconductors in North America across the end-user industries such as in healthcare are expected to drive the demand for semiconductor packaging market in the region. The United States is also the frontrunner in semiconductor packaging innovation, boasting more than 80 wafer fabrication plants spread across 19 states.

– Government entities in the region are also investing extensively in the MEMS-based semiconductor chips’ manufacturing facilities for their application in healthcare. For instance, in June 2019, NASA invested USD 125,000 as phase-I funding for the project by Techshot to develop in-Space manufacturing of microfluidic chips for use in biological research aboard the International Space Station.

– Apart from this, major players’ investments in the country are set to fuel the semiconductor packaging market. For instance, in 2019, Cree Inc announced plans to invest more than USD 1 billion to open a new semiconductor factory in the USA. This semiconductor factory is expected to be ready by the year 2022. Besides, the growing prominence of Chinese semiconductor products is expected to further push innovations in the region’s semiconductor industry.

– In addition to this, smartphones are one of the most significant contributors toward semiconductor consumption in the consumer electronics segment. In recent years, the United States has witnessed consistent growth in smartphone sales. With this trend likely to continue, it is poised to drive the semiconductor demand. In turn, they are augmenting the packaging market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The semiconductor packaging market is moderately fragmented, as there are various packaging solution providers for the semiconductor market. Players adopt strategies like product innovation, expansions, and partnerships to stay ahead of the competition and expand their market reach.

About Us: