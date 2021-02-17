Security Appliances Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Top Players and Opportunities by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s research report, titled “Security Appliances Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global security appliances market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth by 2025.

The high prevalence of cyber threats and security breaches across the globe is primarily driving the security appliances market. Several organizations are adopting security mechanisms to secure sensitive data from cyber phishing, web hacking, and cyber spying. Moreover, the rising trend of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) across organizations further augments the security appliances market growth. Additionally, the increasing penetration of cloud-based solutions and growing integration of security appliances with cloud computing for streamlined data storage, remote server access, and pattern detection analysis, is also driving the demand for security appliances. Furthermore, the rapid innovations of security appliances with enhanced range and capabilities will continue to drive the global security appliances market growth.

Security appliances refer to tools and equipment used for network management and security. Organizations install these appliances on-cloud or in-premises to prevent unauthorized access to private networks and enhance data security. Few security appliances provide intrusion detection and prevention, content management, unified threat management, and virtual private network (VPN). Furthermore, they utilize preventive and responsive methods to secure networks, web filtering, legacy malware protection, and advanced threat defense systems to prevent internet-borne threats. As a result, security appliances are extensively used across industries, such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), military and defense, information technology (IT) and healthcare.

Security Appliances Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the security appliances market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)

Honeywell International Inc.

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies

Juniper Networks Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

The report has segmented the global security appliances market on the basis of type, deployment, end user, vertical and region.

Breakup by Type:

Firewall

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Intrusion Detection and Prevention (IDP)

Content Management

Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Others

Breakup by Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by End User:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Organizations

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

