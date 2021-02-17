Saudi Arabia Wearable and Audio Devices Market Earnings Margins, Value Of Production and Consumption Demand Figures 2021-2026

Saudi Arabia Wearable and Audio Devices Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Global Saudi Arabia Wearable and Audio Devices market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2021 to 2026 are profiled in this report.

The Saudi Arabia Wearable and Audio Devices market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like United Matbouli Group, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Polar Electro Oy, Apple Inc., Garmin Inc., Fitbit Inc., Nike Inc.,United Matbouli Group, LG Electronics Saudi Arabia Ltd, aDawliah Universal Electronics, Modern Electronics Co. Ltd, Alesayi Electronics Co. Ltd, Pioneer Corp., Digital & Electronic Solutions Development Co. Ltd

Scope of the Report:

The Saudi Arabia Wearables market was valued at USD 33.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 63.81 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1% whereas audio devices market was valued at USD 32.2 million and it is expected to reach USD 46.5 million at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026). The market growth of wearables in the country is influenced by technological advancements in software and hardware components, increasing implementation across various verticals, and increased adoption in fitness and healthcare. However, limited battery life and security concerns could hinder the adoption of wearables.

Key Market Trends:

E-commerce is Expected to Grow Significantly

– Despite a high e-commerce readiness index, Saudi Arabia never really experienced significant growth in online sales for the longest time. To put it into perspective, Saudis e-commerce penetration in 2017 was only 1.4%, which was less than half compared to the United States in 2005. However, this narrative has been steadily changing in the last two years, with an e-commerce growth rate exceeding 32% and online sales in the country expected to hit USD 9 billion, by 2025.?

– Additionally, around 74% of online shoppers in Saudi Arabia are between age 18 and 34 years and mostly purchase electronics. Furthermore, in July 2019, Saudis cabinet passed the new e-commerce regulation that dictates the terms, conditions, and liabilities between all the entities, which are involved in the online sale. The law is anticipated to enhance the reliability of online transactions, offer stimulus e-commerce activities, and protect the consumer against fraud, misinformation, and deception.?

– In 2017, the total revenue generated by the fashion industry stood at USD 1.91 billion, followed by electronics and media at USD 1.85 billion, and the electronics and media category is set to maintain a growth rate and reach USD 2.66 billion, in 2021. The wearables market is steadily increasing during the past years, as its not only appeals to athletes anymore, but also benefits people with health concerns. The considerable share of fitness trackers growth has shifted into smartwatches, and the industry anticipates a further increasing convergence of smartwatches and fitness bands.

– Furthermore, 65% of all online purchases were made from websites based in Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Noon.com, based in the United Arab Emirates, but owned 50% by Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, launched a local version of its website in Saudi Arabia at the end of 2017, and it is expected to contribute to the share of domestic online shopping. Similarly, Souq.com (which was recently purchased by Amazon), as well as Amazon Global, Jarir.com, Extrastores.com, and Aliexpress, are among the most visited e-commerce websites in Saudi Arabia, which include the wearable segment.?

– Moreover, Saudi Arabia makes up a large amount of traffic to these sites, nearly 22% of the traffic to souq.com, 75% of jarir.com, and 21% of opensooq.com. This caters to the wearable players to add the expansion in the online business, along with offline.

