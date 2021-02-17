Saudi Arabia Neurology Devices Market Analysis and Advancement Outlook 2021 to 2025 | Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Johnson and Johnson

The Saudi Arabia Neurology Devices Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Saudi Arabia Neurology Devices market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure; Saudi Arabia Neurology Devices market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Saudi Arabia Neurology Devices market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Saudi Arabia Neurology Devices industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Saudi Arabia Neurology Devices market is expected to register a CAGR of around 7.1%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Attieh Medico Ltd, and others.

The an increasing incidence of neurological disorders like brain aneurysms, brain tumors, epilepsy, memory disorders, multiple sclerosis, Parkinsons disease, peripheral neuropathy, post-herpetic neuralgia, spinal cord tumor, and stroke. The most common neurological disease encountered in the country was epilepsy and seizure disorders accounting for 37.7 % of the neurological disorders, followed by stroke and multiple sclerosis.

However, the high cost of the devices and stringent regulations and guidelines for new devices is restraining market growth.

Key Market Trends

Neurostimulation Devices is Expected to Grow Fastest during the Forecast Period

The fastest growth of the segment is due to the increasing use of sacral nerve stimulation devices and deep brain stimulation devices. The deep brain stimulation devices are generally used to treat neuropsychiatric disorders and are effectively used in treating various other neurological disorders, like Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, dystonia, chronic pain, major depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. According to Alwaleed M Alyamani, in his article published in 2018, stated that the prevalence of Parkinson’s Disease in Saudi Arabia has reached to be 27 per 100,000 population. The other neurological disease like brain tumors and spinal cord injuries are also boosting the segment growth.

Industry Overview:

Neurology is a branch of science that deals with the disorders of the nervous system, which majorly comprise the brain, blood vessels, muscles, and nerves. The neurovascular devices such as cerebrospinal fluid management devices, interventional devices, and others used for the treatment of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s, tumors, and Parkinson’s disease. Moreover, cerebrospinal fluid management devices include shunts, valves, and external drainage systems to maintain the flow of cerebrospinal fluid and drain excess fluid out from the brain. Furthermore, a shunt offers an alternative fluid pathway through which the cerebrospinal fluid sidesteps the obstructions in the fluid compartments of the brain, and acts when the fluid absorption is otherwise reduced. The bypass created with the help of the stent relieves the excess fluid buildup that is responsible for hydrocephalus. Moreover, various other devices or instruments are available in the market, which is used for the treatment of neurological devices such as catheters, stents, ultrasonic aspirators, and stereotactic systems.

