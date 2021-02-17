Saudi Arabia Diesel Generator Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Kohler Co., Cummins Inc.

The Saudi Arabia Diesel Generator Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Saudi Arabia diesel generator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.18% over the period of 2020-2025. The rising number of infrastructure projects, growing electricity demand supported by favorable government initiative schemes for the overall development of the country are some of the key driving factors for the diesel generator market in Saudi Arabia. On the flip side, the country’s efforts to diversify its power generation mix by introducing renewable energy sources are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Saudi Arabia Diesel Generator Market: Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Kohler Co., Cummins Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends

– The industrial sector accounted for the largest share of the revenue from the sale of diesel generators in 2019 owing to the increasing demand for continuous and reliable power supply from the industrial sector.

– An increasing number of telecom subscribers have created a need to increase the installation of telecom towers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. These towers require a continuous power supply, which is expected to create significant opportunities for market participants in the near future.

– Standby power source by application accounted for the largest share in the market in 2019, with the majority of the demand coming from industrial and commercial sectors, this is likely to propel the growth of Saudi Arabia diesel generator market

Industrial Sector to Dominate the Market

– The industrial sector is estimated to account for the largest share in the diesel generator market. Industrial operations are mainly dependent on electricity generated from diesel generators during power outages (to avoid production risks) and in regions where grid access is limited.

– The industrial sector, which includes mining, manufacturing, and construction, accounts for the largest share of energy consumption of any end-use sector, accounting for more than 40% during the forecast period.

– High economic growth rate, continuing investments toward world-class infrastructure, growth in the telecom market, coupled with an expansion of the healthcare industry and the housing market are some of the factors driving the demand for diesel generators in Saudi Arabia.

– The construction sector of Saudi Arabia is witnessing huge development due to the expansion of industrial and commercial infrastructure. The telecom and IT industries in Saudi Arabia are emerging as the fastest-growing sectors within the GCC market.

– Saudi Arabia being one of the major oil producers of the world has planned to diversify its economy by developing new industrial infrastructure. This has led to the development of petrochemical and refinery projects which is a big boost for diesel generator market because diesel generators are used as a source of electricity during the construction as well as during operation of such plants. Hence, based on the?above-mentioned?factors, Saudi Ariba is expected to witness significant demand for diesel generator market during the forecast period.

Standby Backup Power Application to Dominate the Market

– Diesel generators are largely used as a standby power source by the consumers. When there is a lack of power supply, the diesel generators can provide effective backup power. The industrial and commercial sectors are highly dependent on the power supply, to ensure business operations.

– The shortage of power supply results in downtime for business operations, which can be a big loss. To maintain a continuous supply of electricity, the diesel gen-sets can maintain a steady power supply and ensure smooth business operations.

– The diesel generators are beneficial in terms of cost-effectiveness, availability of fuel, and running, which makes it the most sought-after choice as a standby power source.

– Saudi Arabia is witnessing huge investment inflows in infrastructure projects that are expected to increase the demand for electricity.

– In April 2017, Riyadh announced its plans to build the kingdom’s largest entertainment, cultural, and sports city near the capital, which will break ground in 2018 and open in 2022.

– These infrastructure projects are expected to drive the demand for diesel generators in the commercial sector during the forecast period.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years’ data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global Saudi Arabia Diesel Generator Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

