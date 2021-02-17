Rubber Testing Equipment Market Growth and Technology Advancement Outlook 2021 to 2026

Global “Rubber Testing Equipment Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Rubber Testing Equipment market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Rubber Testing Equipment industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The rubber testing equipment market was valued at USD 12.40 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 16.09 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026

Top Leading Companies of Global Rubber Testing Equipment Market are Alpha Technologies, TA Instruments Inc., U-Can Dynatex Inc., Montech Rubber Testing Instruments, Goettfert Inc., Prescott Instruments Ltd, Ektron Tek Co. Ltd, Gotech Testing Machines, Norka Instruments, Sanghai Ltd., Gibitre Instruments Srl and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

Tires Demand Have Driven the Rubber Testing Equipment Market

– Rubber testing equipment for tires is widely used for determining the tensile strength and elongation of rubber and other materials. The equipment is specially designed for dynamic and static testing of tires. It identifies the tire performance and attributes and defines the effect of the tires design on the dynamics of the vehicles.

– Tire testing encompasses a detailed analysis of several properties, such as durability and endurance, force, moment, indoor tread wear, accelerated aging, government regulatory testing, and failure analysis.

– The increasing number of vehicles with the presence of off-the-road tires i.e. OTR, heavy truck tires, and light truck and passenger car tires, has driven the rubber testing equipment market, globally. Evolution of different types of tire testing techniques, such as endurance testing and radical run-out testing, has further boosted the growth of the market.

– Global sales of passenger cars reached over 78 million vehicles in 2017. Along with China, the United States is among the most significant automobile markets worldwide, both in terms of sales and production. Over 6.3 million passenger cars were sold to US customers, and around four million cars were produced in the United States in 2017.



North America is among the Largest Consumers of Industrial Rubber.

– Although there is a slight slump, the demand for industrial rubber products in North America is gradually recovering, owing to a drastic turnaround in motor vehicle production and recovering manufacturing sector.

– The United States is one of the largest automotive manufacturers in the world, manufacturing an average of over 8 million passenger vehicles annually. Since Honda opened its first manufacturing plant in the United States, almost every Japanese, Korean, and European automaker have established one or more manufacturing plants in the United States.

– The automotive industry in Canada is globally competitive and is a major contributor to the Canadian economy. Although the country is gradually losing its manufacturing base, it is still producing more than 2.1 million cars a year, thereby driving the market for rubber testing equipment.

– With over five heavy-duty assembly plants, over 540 OEM parts manufacturers, 400 dealerships, and many other automotive-related industries, Canada is the 8th largest vehicle producer in the world. This sector is the biggest contributor to the manufacturing industry of the country, thus driving the demand for rubber testing equipment.

