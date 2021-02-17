Robotic Sensors Market Trends, Business Outlook 2021, Expanding Current Industry Status by Top Most Players ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., Baumer Group, FANUC Corporation

Robotic Sensors Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Global Robotic Sensors market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2021 to 2026 are profiled in this report.

The Robotic Sensors market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., Baumer Group, FANUC Corporation, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, OMRON Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Inc., TE Connectivity, and Tekscan, Inc.

Scope of the Report:

The robotic sensors market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of approximately 8% over the forecast period of (2021 – 2026). With the emergence of autonomous robots in the industrial sector, sensor manufacturers got the right spot to augment their product offering in reciprocation with the need for sensing equipment. Currently, most of the industries like industrial manufacturing, automotive, transportation & logistics, defense, and many others have adopted autonomous robotics technology as their main mode of the manufacturing process.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive and Semiconductor are Major Share Holders of Sensors in Robotics Industry

– In recent years, automotive OEMs have adopted modern robotics technology to reciprocate demand for fast-paced vehicle manufacturing. To lower labor costs and to achieve six sigma tag for the manufacturing process, many automakers have implemented robotic automation on the shop floors of manufacturing facilities across the globe.

– Moreover, with growth in demand for precision manufacturing, autonomous robots have been integrated with many sensing equipments to result in error-free process deliveries. With the emerging trend of Nanomaterial manufacturing, autonomous robots are being extensively used for the manufacturing of small and sophisticated parts of consumer electronics goods.

– To achieve high accuracy, robotic vendors are integrating motion, force, temperature, pressure and many other types of sensors to augment robotic functions. According to the World Robotics 2018 Industrial Robots report, robotic sales increased to 121,300 units in 2017 for the electrical/electronics industry, which was 32% of the total global robotics supply.

Asia -Pacific to Experience a Healthy Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to noteworthy implementation of industrial robots in various countries including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. China is dominating the regional adoption rate of sensors for robotic applications, owing to the massive deployment in the countrys dominating semiconductor and automotive manufacturing industries.

– As these sectors are also developing at a high rate in other economies such as India and Japan, there is vast potential for growth in this regional market. The regional government is also a major factor for the development of the sensors in the robotics market.

– According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), robot sales in India increased by 30% in 2017 as compared to the previous year of 2016. Additionally, 62% of this annual surge was achieved only through the automotive industry in the country.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Robotic Sensors Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

