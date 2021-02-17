Retail Cloud Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Epicor Software Corporation, SAP SE, IBM

Global Retail Cloud Market, By Solution Software and Services), By Model (SaaS, PaaS and IaaS, By Deployment (Public, Hybrid and Private) By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium & Large); Size, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Retail Cloud market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Retail Cloud market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates

Retail cloud in the study refers to cloud technology designed for retailers to enable them with cost-effective streamlined operations, the flexibility of scaling up and down the production process, real-time data reporting for interactive customer experience, and quicker speed to market the offerings. Retail Cloud allows the enterprises to expand their retail footprints while ensuring streamlined operations, ease of use of the latest cloud technology and unparalleled agility for an efficient response to the changing market dynamics. The market size in the report global retail cloud market represents revenue generated from the sale of retail cloud solutions at the consumer level

The global retail cloud market size was valued above USD 14,000 million in 2017, and is expected to cross USD 51,000 million by 2024 at a CAGR above 20% during the forecast period. With the increasing demand for customer focused, consistent, and reliable retail experience, retail cloud solutions, the global retail cloud industry is gaining huge traction.

High scale adoption of smart devices is driving the global retail cloud market

As per the findings of the research, the software category led the global retail cloud market in 2017 as compared to service. It is expected to continue its strong market hold with potential growth, during the forecast period. The growth is expected due to increasing demand for full software suit systems by various small and medium enterprises, which are lacking technical staff and capital for cloud transition. However, due to the rise of e-commerce and mobility has made it necessary for retailers to have greater visibility into the entire supply chain, thereby increasing their focus on retail cloud services.

Software as a service (SaaS) has been a forerunner in the highest revenue contribution to the global retail cloud market

With information technology (IT) evolving rapidly, retailers are looking for advanced software solutions to improve their business outcomes and face the increasing challenges of meeting dynamic consumer demands. SaaS allows retailers with significant cost reductions to effectively serve the existing market and open new ones.

Globally, North America contributed the largest revenue to the global retail cloud market, accounting for nearly 35% of the total revenues in 2017, and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period as well. The retail cloud market has been witnessing higher growth in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, as compared to the developed regions such as North America, and Europe. However high price sensitivity and competition is expected in the North American and European retail cloud market during the forecast period.

Competitive Outlook

The research states that the global retail cloud marketplace is competitive in nature, with players developing new seamless retail cloud offerings along with various subscription and attractive low-cost solutions for higher new market penetration. Some of the major players in this industry are Epicor Software Corporation, SAP SE, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Infor, RetailCloud, and, Cisco Systems Inc.

In the recent past, partnership and agreements have been the major recent activities in the global retail cloud market. For instance, In July 2018 – Accenture and Google Cloud partnered to launch the Accenture Google Cloud Business Group (AGBG) which would be focused to enable companies leverage Google Cloud technology and help provide exceptional customer experiences and speed up their digital transformation journeys. The new partnership group will focus on consumer-packaged goods, health, and retail industries. Most of the major vendors in the global retail cloud market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

Market Segmentation: Global Retail Cloud Market

By Solution

Software

o Supply Chain Management

o Customer Management

o Workforce Management

o Reporting & Analytics

o Others

Service

o Managed

o Professional

By Model

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

By Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Key questions answered: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

