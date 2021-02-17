Reed Sensor MarketEvolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2021 to 2026

Global Reed Sensor Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2021 – 2026)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Reed Sensor Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Reed Sensor investments from 2021 till 2026.

The reed sensor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from the year (2021 – 2026).

The Global Reed Sensor market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Littelfuse, Inc., Standex Electronics, Inc. (Standex International Corporation), PIC GmbH, Aleph America Corporation, STG Germany GmbH, Coto Technology, Reed Switch Developments Corp., ZF Group, Reed Relays and Electronics India Limited, WIKA Instruments India Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Scope of the Report

Due to technological advancements in the sensor and switch technology, there is a trend towards high miniaturization and highly reliable reed switches are acting as a driver for the reed sensor in various end-user industries.

– Adoption in low power metering applications and capable of working in harsh environments drives the market, in products such as electricity meters, heat meters, etc. For instance, gas and water meters suitable with automatic meter reading systems need sensors that use very little power consumption. Water and gas usage is generally measured by a magnet attached to a rotating shaft where each revolution is converted into an electrical signal and accumulated by an embedded controller. Low power consumption is a critical design parameter in these systems by which reed sensors embedded with reed switch are in demand in these applications.

– The increase in industrial automation and the boom of Industrial 4.0 will lead to the adoption of reed sensor market. According to IFR, till 2022, there will be around 630,000 robots unit shipments globally. New technology and global standards ensure a safe workplace, boost productivity, and reduce environmental impact. Every hydraulic or pneumatic cylinder or actuator involves a reed sensor for end position sensing. Unlike inductive sensors or Hall-effect sensors, these sensors use no power and have good isolation. They have high operating speeds, work with a wide range of voltages of programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and micro-controllers, which enhances productivity.

– Reliability and durability challenges the reed switch which restraints the market for reed sensor. Reed switches have several inherent disadvantages, which includes susceptibility to breakage issues during installation, propensity to shock or vibration applications, lower durability, limited life due to the mechanical nature of the switch, as well as issues due to the contact bounce.

Latest news and developments:

Apr 2018 – Standex Electronics, a global electronics component manufacturer exhibited its wide range of standard and custom, value-add sensor product offerings at the upcoming Sensors Expo and Conference located at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California from June 25-27th, 2019. Standex Electronics showcased its extensive range of reed, conductivity, capacitive, and hall effect level sensing capabilities and announced to manufacture more advanced technology-related products under the reed switch/sensor segment in the future.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Holds the Significant Share in The Market

– With a rise in the number of light commercial vehicles and increasing accidents at the global level, the demand for safety features is increasing, especially in the mid-level vehicles. With an aim to turn down the number of accidents and enhance consumer’s safety, many nations across the world have introduced safety norms in the automotive industry.

– Reed sensors have been used as a functional passive safety system to alert the driver. Reed sensors for early brake sensing is one of the major and standard usages of automotive reed sensors as mechanisms to alert drivers about possible collision or accident, during the application of brakes.

– Vehicles today, are fabricated with multiple airbags for the driver & passenger side and the sides of the window, to secure the passenger and drivers knees and even some time to pedestrians. During the unfortunate circumstance of a collision, the crash sensor activates the airbags but this needs to be done only where the driver and passengers are seated, and not everywhere. This is possible with reed switch-based sensors that can detect where passengers are being seated.

– The sensor also prevents the unknown fire hazard from the engine. Thermal reed sensors mounted on the engine block to sense high temperatures gives an indication on the instrument panel. These sensors are capable of switching loads as high as 60W when used inside a radiator and can directly be wired to the radiator fan. When the temperature reaches a high, the fan is turned on and when it gets 10C less, the thermal reed sensor cuts off supply to the fan.

– Due to its various applications in automobiles such as in light commercial vehicles which helps in preventing hazardous accidents, the demand for reed sensors will grow further with increasing production of vehicles.

The key insights of the Reed Sensor Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Reed Sensor market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Reed Sensor market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2016-2021 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2021-2026 market development trends of Reed Sensor Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Reed Sensor Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Reed Sensor Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Reed Sensor industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

