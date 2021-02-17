Quantum Dots Market 2021 Advance Technology and New Innovations – Nanosys Inc., NN-Labs LLC, Ocean NanoTech, Quantum Materials Corporation

Global “Quantum Dots Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Quantum Dots market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Quantum Dots industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The quantum dots market was valued at USD 652.2 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 4416 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 40.9% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Quantum Dots Market are: Nanosys Inc., NN-Labs LLC, Ocean NanoTech, Quantum Materials Corporation, Osram Licht AG, Nanoco Group, Nanophotonica, UbiQD Inc., Navillum Nanotechnologies, Quantum Solutions Inc and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

April 2019 The leading US-based cadmium-free quantum dot and nanomaterials manufacturer, Quantum Materials Corp., produced a 100% cadmium-free 55 inch QDX quantum dot display technology that achieves an industry-leading 95% Rec. This superior level of performance was achieved by utilizing the company’s proprietary QD-enhanced film, while eliminating the costly barrier film that was previously necessary for QD-based display designs.

– Feb 2019 – Nanosys demonstrated its breakthrough quantum efficiency for heavy metal-free red, green, and blue QDEL devices, and successfully printed displays using ink jet technology in its labs. This is a major advancement in the next-generation quantum dot technology.

Key Market Trends

LED Penetration to Enhance the Market Growth

With increasing led penetration in the lighting market, the quantum dots market is growing, due to the application of quantum dots in manufacturing high-efficiency and color-saturated displays. It is increasingly becoming popular in the consumer electronics segment owing to QDs applications in appliances, such as LED TVs, which absorb and emit light in pure colors, as much as four times brighter than any other display technology in the world.

In agriculture, it is possible to produce light-converting coatings, which is expected to increase yield and the speed of ripening of fruit plants in greenhouses. Dutch farmers are increasingly adopting indoor farming, and they are able to grow more crops, faster, and in a smaller space, with advanced greenhouses using LED lights.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Quantum Dots Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Quantum Dots industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

