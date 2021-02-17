Push Buttons and Signaling Devices Market Assessment Research Report 2021-2026 Developments, Growth Share, Size, Revenue Forecast

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Push Buttons and Signaling Devices market in its latest report titled, “Push Buttons and Signaling Devices Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Push Buttons & Signaling Devices Market was valued at USD 1.95 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.13% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Top Key Players in the Global Push Buttons and Signaling Devices Market: Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric, Federal Signal Corporation, BACO Controls Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Omron Industrial Automation (Omron Corporation), Nuova ASP SRL, Oslo Switch Inc.

– July 2020 – Siemens Mobility was awarded a contract by the Subterra?neos de Buenos Aires, Sociedad del Estado (SBASE), to install a Communications-Based Train Control system (CBTC) on the D Metro Line in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The CBTC signaling system will be fully implemented across the entire 11- kilometer line that incorporates 16 stations.

– June 2020 – Federal Signal Corporation, a leader in environmental and safety solutions, announced the acquisition of certain assets and operations of Public Works Equipment and Supply, Inc. (PWE), a distributor of maintenance and infrastructure equipment covering North Carolina, South Carolina and parts of Tennessee.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Industry to Drive the Market Growth

– Push buttons have been used for implementing keyless access in the vehicles. Push-button ignition is widely being adopted by many automobile companies, owing to their comfort and reliability.

– With the increasing number of road accidents and internal damages to vehicles, automotive manufacturers focus on improving vehicular safety. For instance, pushbuttons are being used to power the indicators, in case the vehicle is required to pass through a cross-section. This majorly provides ease-of-use while improving passenger safety.

– The panel lights and horns are the most commonly used signaling devices in the vehicles. Automotive manufacturers are also focusing on providing some additional features, such as video surveillance and strobes. The emergency lighting is also being included in all the newly manufactured vehicles. This is also anticipated to drive the markets growth during the forecast period.

– These extended applications and the longevity of the serviceable life are also expected to drive the demand. Moreover, these devices are priced moderately, making them an affordable solution in all types of vehicles. Governments across the globe are also passing regulations in order to improve the drivers safety in vehicles. Hence, automotive manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative solutions in order to protect vehicles.

– Automobiles with included pushbuttons for keyless usage are considered as premium vehicles. Hence, the majority of automobile manufacturers include them to gain traction among customers. Signaling devices, both visual and audible, are essential components that inform passengers and drivers that the doors are open or the seat belts are not buckled properly. Further, stringent regulations in various markets are expected to drive the markets growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Push Buttons and Signaling Devices market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America Expected to Hold Largest Market Share

– North America is one of the prominent regions in the signaling devices market. It is the major revenue contributor to the market due to increasing automation in manufacturing plants and petrochemical units, which require monitoring systems in hazardous locations.

– In the United States, automotive manufacturers such as Toyota, Lexus, Ford, Nissan, and BMW are releasing new automobiles with the keyless driving facility. This led to the increasing use of push buttons and signaling devices in this region’s automotive segment.

– In the food and beverage industry, the signaling devices are extensively used to store the food items at specific temperatures and cold storage. In case of some changes or fluctuation, these devices alarm the workers. Thus, they are being used to avoid the spoilage or wastage of the stored foods, such as RTD sensors and temperature transmitter solution for dairy products.

– Stringent regulations for maintaining a safe working environment are further expected to aid the demand for push buttons and signaling devices. The replacement cycle is expected to be a major driving factor for the market’s growth. New applications, such as touch-based buttons, are expected to drive the competition in the market.

– The US manufacturing sector is one of the largest across the globe, with the GDP from the manufacturing sector in the country reaching USD 2190.40 Billion in the third quarter of 2019. However, the manufacturing production in the country witnessed a significant decrease over a year earlier in April 2020, which is the most significant decline since May 2009, primarily owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which led multiple factories to suspend their operations.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

