Pulse Ingredients Market Segmentation, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Size and Share to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Pulse Ingredients Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Pulse Ingredients market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

Growing trends of vegan and gluten-free products and increase in disposable income and rapid urbanization is expected to drive the market growth. The increasing health crisis, rising demand for low-fat content and clean-labeled content in such economies is projected to boost the market over forecast period. In 2018, Bunge launched lentil flour, which can be used as substitute of modified starch. It aims to boost the protein content.

The report titled “Pulse Ingredients Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Pulse Ingredients industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Pulse Ingredients market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Pulse Ingredients Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of source, material, application, and region. By source, the market is segmented into beans, peas, chickpea, and others. The pea segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Pea based ingredients such as pea flour, pea protein, and pea starch are used in many products such as snacks, soups, confectionery and bakery products. Due to wide use of pea ingredients in various products is projected to drive the segment during the forecast period.

The Pulse Ingredients Market Segmentation:

By Source:

Beans

Peas

Chickpea

Others

By Material:

Pulse Starch

Pulse Flour

Pulse Proteins

Others

By Application:

Food & Beverage Bakery Products Processed non-veg products Snacks Others

Feed

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Roquette Freres

Dakota Dry Bean

ADM

Bunge Limited

SunOpta

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Puris

Emsland Group

Others

Key Questions Answered by Pulse Ingredients Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

