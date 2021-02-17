Property Management Software Market Size, Growth, Trends, Share, Scope and Opportunities by 2025
According to IMARC Group’s new report, titled “Property Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global property management software market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth by 2025.
The increasing presence of automated property management solutions has decreased human errors and enabled managers to allocate work assignments efficiently. This improvement has created expansion opportunities in the property management software market significantly. The onset of the pandemic induced by coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has stalled the rise of property prices in the past year. This pause has attracted numerous personal and commercial property investors worldwide, which has created a high demand for effective property management software systems. Globally, property managers are gaining much awareness about these systems’ availability, which is further fuelling speedy development and advancement of property management software systems.
Property management software enables owners, managers, and operators to smoothly and automatically perform tasks related to their properties. These advanced systems can improve the control of real estate in the ever-changing market environment. The platform is available for various types of owned properties, including commercial, residential, real estate investment firms, and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Property management software can be used for marketing, lease management, tenant and resident retention, and portfolio performance. There are two main types of software used to manage properties, including server-based and cloud property management software.
Property Management Software Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the property management software market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Accruent LLC (Fortive Corporation)
- Realpage Inc.
- Resman LLC
- Yardi Systems Inc.
- Appfolio Inc.
- Chetu Inc.
- Console Australia Pty Ltd
- Corelogic Inc.
- London Computer Systems Inc.
- MRI Software LLC
- Oracle Corporation
The report has segmented the global property management software market on the basis of component, application and region.
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- On-Premises
- Cloud-Based
- Services
- System Integration
- Training and Support
- Consulting
Breakup by Application:
- Non-Residential
- Retail Spaces
- Office Spaces
- Hotels
- Others
- Residential
- Multi-Family Housing
- Single-Family Housing
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
