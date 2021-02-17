Product Portfolio Analysis and Technological Development of Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market during the forecasted period

The report “Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In December 2018 – Disco Corporation developed DFG8640, a fully automatic grinder compatible with 8-inch wafers, which can grind a wide variety of materials, including Si (silicon), LiTaO3 (LT/lithium tantalate), LiNbO3 (LN/lithium niobate), and SiC (silicon carbide).

In March 2018 – Precision Surfacing Solutions (formerly Lapmaster Wolters Group) announced that it has acquired REFORM Grinding Technology GmbH, a prominent provider of machine tools and systems for high-precision grinding applications. The acquisition of the REFORM brand is expected to increase Lampmaster’s precision grinding system portfolio and provide the ability to offer complimentary grinding technologies to their global customer base.

In November 2017, Disco Corporation announced two types of new precision processing tools which support thinning for advanced semiconductor devices.

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Increase in Capital Spending

Rising demand for miniaturization of semiconductor will drive the market growth

Growing prevalence for consumer electronics also acts as a market driver

Increasing outsourcing activities will also propel the market growth

Opportunities and Trends

Technological Advancements and use of Nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS).

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of region.

By region, North America is the fastest growing region, as fabless companies (indirect), integrated device manufacturers, and foundries are increasing several activities for semiconductor wafer manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market includes Applied Materials Inc., Ebara Corporation, Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd, Disco Corporation, Lapmaster, Logitech, Entrepix, Revasum, Logomatic, and Axus Technology.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

