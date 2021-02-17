Procurement Outsourcing Market MAY SEE A BIG MOVE | IBM, Accenture, GEP, Infosys, Capgemini, Genpact

Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Growth (Status And Outlook) 2024, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Procurement Outsourcing market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Procurement Outsourcing market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates

Procure to pay (purchase to pay or P2P) is the process of obtaining and managing the raw materials needed for manufacturing a product or providing a service. It involves the transactional flow of data that is sent to a supplier as well as the data that surrounds the fulfillment of the actual order and payment for the product or service, the transfer of specified key procurement activities relating to sourcing and supplier management to a third party ? perhaps to reduce overall costs or maybe to tighten the company’s focus on its core competencies. Procurement categorisation and vendor management of indirect materials and services (commonly referred to as Indirect procurement) are typically the most popular outsourced activity.

Cost reduction is the top priority for CPOs as they look to sustain business growth in a slowing market.

Demand for impactful procurement continues to run high, both in terms of managing cost as well as unleashing the potential of the supply market to differentiate business performance. However the traditional constraints of manpower, expertise, and policy driven process are inhibiting.

Cycle times need to be shorter, insight needs to be richer and more agile, and performance needs to be more transparent and efficient.

Whether it’s cognitive analytics to redefine scenario analysis, crowdsourcing to improve reach and creativity, or mobile analytics to unlock real-time performance management, the potential for these digital solutions to transform the procurement value proposition is considerable. Digital solutions should be embraced by CPOs and harnessed to greatly improve the function’s accuracy, speed of execution, and relevance to the greatest business challenges.

According to this study, over the next five years the Procurement Outsourcing market will register a 11.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 5500 million by 2024, from USD 2820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Procurement Outsourcing business,

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Procurement Outsourcing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Procurement Outsourcing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Direct Procurement

Indirect Procurement

Segmentation by application:

CPG and Retail

BFSI Sector

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

IBM, Accenture, GEP, Infosys, Capgemini, Genpact, TCS, Xchanging, WNS

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Procurement Outsourcing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Procurement Outsourcing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Procurement Outsourcing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Procurement Outsourcing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Procurement Outsourcing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

The report inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Key issues explored:

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Key questions answered: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key Points Covered in Procurement Outsourcing Market Report:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Procurement Outsourcing Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Procurement Outsourcing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Direct Procurement

2.2.2 Indirect Procurement

2.3 Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Procurement Outsourcing Segment by Application

2.4.1 CPG and Retail

2.4.2 BFSI Sector

2.5 Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Procurement Outsourcing by Players

3.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Procurement Outsourcing by Regions

4.1 Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Procurement Outsourcing by Countries

7.2 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Procurement Outsourcing by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Forecast

10.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Procurement Outsourcing Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Procurement Outsourcing Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Procurement Outsourcing Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Procurement Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 Accenture

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Procurement Outsourcing Product Offered

11.2.3 Accenture Procurement Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Accenture News

11.3 GEP

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Procurement Outsourcing Product Offered

11.3.3 GEP Procurement Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 GEP News

11.4 Infosys

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Procurement Outsourcing Product Offered

11.4.3 Infosys Procurement Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Infosys News

11.5 Capgemini

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Procurement Outsourcing Product Offered

11.5.3 Capgemini Procurement Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Capgemini News

11.6 Genpact

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Procurement Outsourcing Product Offered

11.6.3 Genpact Procurement Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Genpact News

11.7 TCS

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Procurement Outsourcing Product Offered

11.7.3 TCS Procurement Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 TCS News

11.8 Xchanging

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Procurement Outsourcing Product Offered

11.8.3 Xchanging Procurement Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Xchanging News

11.9 WNS

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Procurement Outsourcing Product Offered

11.9.3 WNS Procurement Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 WNS News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Continued….

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

