Procurement As A Service Market to Set New Growth Cycle | Accenture plc, Genpact, GEP, Infosys Limited, Proxima, Aegis, CA Technologies, Capgemini SE

The Global Procurement As A Service Market is expected to grow from USD 5,123.54 Million in 2018 to USD 8,765.46 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.97%.

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Procurement As A Service Market including are Accenture plc, Genpact, GEP, Infosys Limited, Proxima, Aegis, CA Technologies, Capgemini SE, Corbus, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Wipro Group, WNS Global, and Xchanging.

On the basis of Component, the Global Procurement As A Service Market is studied across Category Management, Contract Management, Process Management, Spend Management, Strategic Sourcing, and Transactions Management.

On the basis of Vertical, the Global Procurement As A Service Market is studied across Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods, and Travel & Hospitality.

For the detailed coverage of the study, the market has been geographically divided into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The report provides details of qualitative and quantitative insights about the major countries in the region and taps the major regional developments in detail.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter's Fiver Forces.

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

