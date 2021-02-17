Print Equipment Market 2021 Analysis By Innovations, New Technology And Research – Mark Andy Inc., BOBST, KOMORI Corporation, Windmoller & Holscher, Barry-Wehmiller

Global “Print Equipment Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Print Equipment market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Print Equipment industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The print equipment market was valued at USD 22.4 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Print Equipment Market are: Mark Andy Inc., BOBST, KOMORI Corporation, Windmoller & Holscher, Barry-Wehmiller, Landa Corporation, SPG Prints, Rotatek Printing Machinery, Comexi Group, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

April 2019 – HP announced the new HP Stitch S series, a portfolio of digital textile printers which can deliver fast, precise color-matching, alongside efficient, simplified processes. It is HPs latest innovation is designed to accelerate commercial digital print adoption.

– Nov 2019 – CEAD, a Netherlands-based provider of large-scale, composite 3D printing, and Siemens are expanding on existing collaboration and will be jointly presenting their latest development of AM Flexbot. The new AM Flexbot is controlled by Siemens technology. It integrates Sinumerik CNC with Run MyRobot/Direct Control as well as a Comau robot arm and CEADs single screw extruder unit. The hybrid machine, with both additive and CNC components, can build parts up and achieve higher precision by milling the print down to its final dimensions.

Key Market Trends

Offset Printing Holds the Significant Share in The Market

– The offset printing press process is used in all kinds of printing from the high, medium and low range for the varied range of applications. For many small and medium-sized printing companies, the 50 x 70 cm format is the ideal fit for their product range, especially for commercial and packaging print.

– Many packaging printers in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics segment in particular use the 50 x 70 format, which offers benefits for small folding carton sizes and a high level of embellishments, as well as short runs. However, some companies are upgrading the new design to enhance its user-friendliness. For instance, in Aug 2019, Heidelberg launches a new ergonomic design for its Speedmaster XL 75 and CX 75 offset presses to modernized the new concept design.

– Moreover, one of the most approachable trends for 2018 for offset printers is the hybrid press, which is at the intersection of the digital and offset print process. Offset printers can digitize much of the print process through the use of computers.

