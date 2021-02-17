Premium Audio Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Premium Audio market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Premium Audio market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Premium Audio investments from 2021 till 2026.

Panasonic, Sound United, Bose, Harman International Industries, Pioneer, Sony, Bowers & Wilkins, Alpine Electronics, Clarion, JVC Kenwood, Meridian Audio, Rockford, Dynaudio, McIntosh Laboratory, Bang & Olufsen, Focal-JMLab

According to this study, over the next five years, the Premium Audio market will register a 7.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10030 million by 2025, from $ 7546 million in 2019.

Audio systems are audio electronics intended for entertainment use, such as shelf stereos and surround sound receivers. Premium audio systems deliver a high-performance sound experience using a number of speakers, woofers, and other components.

The growing popularity and demand for in-vehicle entertainment systems will drive the market for premium audio systems. The rapid shift of the automotive industry toward systems offering more comfort and luxury is one of the key factors propelling the market’s growth, specifically in mid-segment vehicles.

The manufacturers in the market are increasingly integrating advanced digital processors and microchips within the head units of modern audio systems. These microprocessors and chips improve the sound quality of the system, making them more premium in operation.

Several manufacturers for automotive entertainment are developing systems that have the potential to deliver wired and wireless connectivity with the integration of hotspots in the main unit. Such integration has enabled portable Wi-Fi for enhanced and uninterrupted connectivity.

400-1000 Watt

Below 400 Watt

Above 1000 Watt

Car Use

Home Theater

Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

