Power Semiconductor Market SWOT Analysis of Top Key Player Forecasts to 2026 Market Demand and SWOT Analysis By 2027: Key Players Infineon technologies AG, Texas instruments Inc., United Silicon Carbide Inc., ST Microelectronics N.V

Power Semiconductor Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Global Power Semiconductor market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2021 to 2026 are profiled in this report.

The Power Semiconductor market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Infineon technologies AG, Texas instruments Inc., United Silicon Carbide Inc., ST Microelectronics N.V, NXP semiconductor Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronic Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Semikron International, Cree Inc.

Scope of the Report:

The power semiconductor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%, over the forecast period 2021-2026. The power semiconductor market is growing due to the incorporation of the advanced technologies in consumer electronics, such as smartwatches, smartphones and IoT devices, to work as small electronic gadgets and in order to facilitate easy access of technology. The enhanced features of power electronics, such as lightweight, power efficiency, high speed, and enhanced portability are some of the drivers which will further augment the growth of the power semiconductor market, over the forecast period. Apart from technological advantages, power semiconductors are trending, due to increasing consumer interest toward electric vehicles.

– November 2020 – Texas Instruments (TI) expanded its high-voltage power management portfolio with the next generation of 650-V and 600-V gallium nitride (GaN) field-effect transistors (FETs) for automotive and industrial applications. With fast-switching, 2.2-MHz integrated gate driver, the new families of GaN FETs will help the engineers in delivering twice the power density, achieve 99% efficiency, and reduce the size of power magnetics by 59% as compared to existing solutions.

– February 2020 – UnitedSiC introduced the UF3SC065030D8 and UF3SC065040D8; the industrys lowest RDS(on) SiC FETs available in the popular low-profile DFN 88 surface-mount package. The 650V devices replace two standard silicon devices, enabling engineers to build switching circuits with greater efficiency and higher power density than is possible with a discrete design approach.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Industry Expected to Have Significant Growth

– The Automotive industry accounts for a major portion of global power semiconductor market by the End user. It is mainly due to its increasing adoption of Electric vehicles and Hybrid vehicles. The growing government regulations in favour of electric vehicles market globally is also fueling the demand for power semiconductors.

– For instance in India, The NITI Aayog action plan for Clean Transportation released in 2018 has already recommended eliminating all permit requirements for EVs to encourage electric mobility. Many governments are also developing the infrastructure for Electric and autonomous vehicles. Hence they are also investing in advance sensors and semiconductor market.

– The rising adoption of power integrated circuits in the automotive industry for electric vehicles or multiplexed bus systems with distributed power integrated circuits for control of lights, motors, and air conditioning, is also transforming the automotive sector. The increasing application of Power MOSFET in Electric and hybrid vehicles is also attracting many semiconductor vendors to develop industry-specific devices.

– The growing trend for the smart city is also opening an opportunity for the automotive industry. Many power semiconductors are also trying to monetise this opportunity to grow market share. For instance, NXP Semiconductors N.V has announced the next phase in its Smart City collaboration with Columbus, USA. NXP will contribute critical technologies for smart and safe mobility to the Smart Columbus Experience Center.

– The ongoing efforts to commercialize the technology are contributing to market growth. In April 2019, the University of Arkansas received a USD 1.5 million grant from the US Department of Energy, targeted at the development of next-generation power modules. The five-year award will see researchers develop SiC-based power modules designed for PHEVs and EVs.

– In Japan, the University of Tokyo has been working with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation to enhance the reliability of SiC semiconductor devices. Earlier in 2017, Mitsubishi Electric revealed a new ultra-compact SiC inverter designed for hybrid vehicles, with mass commercialization targeted for around 2021.

– Vendors have also been working to cater to the automotive industry. For instance, in October 2019, Bosch Semiconductor announced that it would be making SiC power semiconductors for automotive applications at its wafer fab in Reutlingen, Germany.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Power Semiconductor Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

