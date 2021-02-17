Potential Impact of COVID-19 on India CAD Software Market Analysis on Current Trends and Growth

The Indian CAD software market is predicted to generate a revenue of $696.9 million by 2025, rising from $445.6 million in 2019, exhibiting an 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2025), according to a P&S Intelligence report.

The key factors leading to the growth of the market are the increasing utilization of the CAD software in the construction industry, rising requirement for improved and accurate designs, and surging need for fast production of goods in the country.

Geographically, Maharashtra is expected to advance at the fastest pace during the forecast period, which can be ascribed to the rising GDP of the state and it dominance of industries such as international trade, manufacturing, technology, and finance.

As per the Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2019–2020, the state contributed 14.3% to the GDP of the country, which was also the highest. Within the state, Nashik is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

