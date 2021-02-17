Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Aviation Actuator System Market

Actuators are primarily used to convert electric signals into mechanical movements or other physical variables such as temperature or pressure. Thus, they play a vital role in the functioning of control systems. For example, in applications in the aviation industry, it is important that actuators achieve very high dynamic forces and fit into small and tight spaces. Also, they have to withstand ambient conditions such as strong vibrations, heat, and cold. Furthermore, in the aviation industry, a wide range of applications are controlled by actuators such as controlling and limiting the velocity and engine speed by adjusting levers and flaps. Actuators are also equipped with valves and engines of aircraft.

The market for aviation actuator system has witnessed significant growth over the last two decades. This is primarily attributable to rising demand for aircraft led by surge in the passenger traffic across the world. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the demand for commercial passenger aircraft.

This growth can be attributed to continued economic growth, increasing consumer spending, especially in developing economies such as India and China, and growing global passenger traffic. In order to serve rising passenger traffic, the production of several new aircraft such as Boeing 737 Max, Airbus A320neo and A350, and Bombardier C-series, which are predominantly used for air travel, has been increased. These factors are likely to drive the global aviation actuator system market during the forecast period.

Developing economies such as China and India present significant growth opportunities to the aviation actuator system market. This can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for air travel in these countries. As stated by the prominent aircraft maker Boeing in September 2018, airlines based in China are expected to buy 7,690 new planes worth US$ 1.2 Trn over the next two decades in order to meet the rising demand for air travel. This anticipated increase in the number of planes is likely to directly drive sales of aviation actuators to be employed in aircraft. Thus, surging demand for air travel in developing economies is anticipated to fuel the global aviation actuator system market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, adoption of electric actuators is becoming a major trend in the global aviation actuator system market. This is primarily attributable to limitations of mechanical and hydraulic actuators in terms of their performance and maintenance requirements and heavy weight.

The study provides a decisive view on the global aviation actuator system market, by segmenting the market in terms of actuator type, application, and end-use. The report provides a detailed, region-wise segmentation of the aviation actuator system market and sub-categorizes it into various countries, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The report further highlights the competition scenario in the aviation actuator system market, thereby ranking all major players according to key recent developments and their geographic presence. Insights for the aviation actuator system market are a result of extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews. Market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.

The aviation actuator system market in North America has been segmented into Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. Furthermore, the Europe market has been divided into France, Germany, the U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe. The aviation actuator system market in Asia Pacific has been classified into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa comprises GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America. The report provides all strategic information required to understand the aviation actuator system market. The report also offers insights into different components and applications according to various geographic regions mentioned above.