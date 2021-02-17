Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2026

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

To be aware of the market in depth, market research report is the perfect solution. Report such as Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market, helps to know that how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there. A team of multi-lingual analysts and project managers is skilled to serve clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global post-harvest treatment for fruits & vegetables market are DECCO – UPL, Pace International, LLC, XEDA International, JBT, AgroFresh, Syngenta, Bayer AG, DuPont, Nufarm Americas Inc., FMC Corporation among others.

Global post-harvest treatment for fruits & vegetables market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rise in demand of exotic fruits & vegetables is the major factor for the growth of the market. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018.

Post-harvest treatment for vegetables, fresh fruit and roots is done for minimizing the quantity of weight loss after harvesting fruits and vegetables and it offer the good quality of food to the end consumer. This treatment offers protection and encourages the global fruit and vegetable business. At present, manufacturing and consumption of vegetables and fresh fruit is rising internationally.

According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) the total production value of the global fresh market was 1.245 trillion USD in 2014. However, about 40% of food production is unexploited in developing countries at consumer levels and retail; these values did not enlarge in developing countries whereas 40% of food manufacturing is wasted at the processing time. Similarly, approximately 45% of vegetables and root crop fruit are wasted, representative the maximum wastage rate.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising need for post-harvest protection as a result of post-harvest losses of fruits & vegetables which will boost the market growth

Growing demand for exotic fruits & vegetables driving the growth of market

Rising global fresh fruits & vegetables industry will be fueling the market

Rising awareness and need for the post-harvest losses is boosting the growth of the market

Stringent government regulations in Europe will restrict the growth of the market

Lack of efficient infrastructure for post-harvest mechanisms in developing regions will hamper the market growth

Lack of awareness regarding losses after harvest is hampering the market growth

By Type (Cleaners, Ethylene Blockers, Fungicides, Coatings, Sanitizers, Sprout Inhibitors),

Application (Vegetables, Fruits)

The POST-HARVEST TREATMENT FOR FRUITS AND VEGETABLES report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, AgroFresh had received newer registration approvals for Harvista SC and LandSpring WP for expansion of technologies into international market. This new pre harvesting technology offers early growth stage, loss reduction and provides food with good quality

In July 2018, Nufarm Americas, Inc., announced approval of post-harvest cotton destruction tool for Texas growers. Nufarm Americas, Inc. had received registration approvals for Duplosan herbicide for protection of cotton crop. This will increase the production of crop and provides high quality crop

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

