Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities |Dow., Wacker Chemie AG, KCC CORPORATION., Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) market are DuPont and Dow., Wacker Chemie AG, KCC CORPORATION., Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific; CHT Group, BRB International b.v., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Siltech Corporation, Wynca Group, Iota Silicone Oil (Anhui) Co., Ltd, Clearco Products Co., Inc, Specialty Silicone Products, Inc, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc, GELEST, INC, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Merck KGaA, Quzhou Ruilijie Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd., Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., KCC Basildon, ARIHANT SOLVENTS AND CHEMICALS among others.

Global polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.85% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand of PDMS in healthcare applications and growth in cosmetic sector are the factor for the growth of this market.

PDMS are mainly popular for their strange rheological properties and are one of the most commonly used silicon- based organic polymer. They are usually non- toxic and non- flammable silicon based organic polymer. High molecular weight PDMS, low- molecular weight PDMS and ultra- high molecular weight PDMS are some of the common types of the PDMS. They have usually high heat stability, good dielectric properties, oxidation resistance, low surface tension, low vapor pressure, anti- foaming and other. They are widely used in application such as food & beverages industry, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry, surfactants & antifoaming agents and others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing demand from various end- industries is also driving market growth

Increasing demand for high-molecular-weight PDMS will also accelerate the market growth

Replacement of hydrocarbon-based products with PDMS fluid-based products also acts as a market driver

Growing prevalence of elastomers will also augment the growth of this market

High investment cost will hinders the market growth

Strict regulatory policy also acts as a major restraining factor for this market

By Type (Low-Molecular Weight PDMS, High-Molecular Weight PDMS, Ultra-High Molecular Weight PDMS),

Form (PDMS Elastomers, PDMS Fluids, PDMS Resins, Others),

End- User (Industrial Process, Building & Construction, Household & Personal Care, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Others),

Application (Lubricants and Greases, Food & Beverages industry, Surfactants and Antifoaming agents, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Industry, Others)

The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, KCC Corp., Wonik QnC Corp. and SJL Partners L.L.C. announced the acquisition of MPM Holdings Inc. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the global silicon market. This will be beneficial for the companies as it will enhance their product portfolio and will also strengthen their financial position

In September 2018. Dow chemical announced their high return investment in downstream and upstream silicon franchise so they can meet the rising demand of the silicon among consumer. The main aim is to meet the demand from home & personal care, electrical and industrial, consumer goods and other. This launch will also help them to enhance their portfolio and strengthen their position in the market

