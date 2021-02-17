Plastic Compounding Market Industry Size, Global Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Market Share and Market Forecast – 2020 to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Plastic Compounding Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Plastic Compounding market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The report titled “Plastic Compounding Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Plastic Compounding industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Plastic Compounding market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Plastic Compounding Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

On the basis of application, the global plastic compounding market is classified into automotive, electrical & electronics, construction, packaging, consumer goods, medical devices, and others. The automotive segment dominated the market in 2019 and accounted for over 20% of the market share in terms of revenue. The increasing plastic inclusion in the automotive industry is a major factor to grow the segment. In recent years, automotive production has grown significantly, driven largely by industry growth and the manufacturing landscape of emerging markets.

The Plastic Compounding Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)

Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPO)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Polyamide (PA)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Systems (ABS)

Others

By Pend-Use:

Automotive

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Medical Devices

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

LyondellBasell Industries

Solvay SA

Kraton Corporation

Aurora Plastics LLC

Schulman

SABIC

Foster Corporation

RTP Company

Key Questions Answered by Plastic Compounding Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

