Plastic Compounding Market Industry Size, Global Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Market Share and Market Forecast – 2020 to 2027
The global plastic compounding market size was valued at more than USD 50 billion in 2019 and expected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Plastic Compounding Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Plastic Compounding market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.
The report titled “Plastic Compounding Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Plastic Compounding industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Plastic Compounding market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
Plastic Compounding Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.
On the basis of application, the global plastic compounding market is classified into automotive, electrical & electronics, construction, packaging, consumer goods, medical devices, and others. The automotive segment dominated the market in 2019 and accounted for over 20% of the market share in terms of revenue. The increasing plastic inclusion in the automotive industry is a major factor to grow the segment. In recent years, automotive production has grown significantly, driven largely by industry growth and the manufacturing landscape of emerging markets.
The Plastic Compounding Market Segmentation:
By Product:
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)
- Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPO)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polystyrene (PS)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
- Polyamide (PA)
- Polycarbonate (PC)
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Systems (ABS)
- Others
By Pend-Use:
- Automotive
- Construction
- Electrical & Electronics
- Packaging
- Consumer Goods
- Medical Devices
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- The Dow Chemical Company
- BASF SE
- LyondellBasell Industries
- Solvay SA
- Kraton Corporation
- Aurora Plastics LLC
- Schulman
- SABIC
- Foster Corporation
- RTP Company
Key Questions Answered by Plastic Compounding Market Report:
- Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics
- Regional presence and product development for leading market participants
- Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries
- Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others
