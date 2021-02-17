Plasma Etching Equipment Market New Innovations, Technology Growth and Research 2021-2026

MarketInsightsReports has recently published a research report titled, Global Plasma Etching Equipment Market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to formulate this report. The analysis has been derived using historic and forecast. The report includes in-depth examination of geographical regions, revenue forecasts, segmentation, and market share.

The Global Plasma Etching Equipment market is expected to thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast years. This report offers an understanding of various drivers, threats, opportunities, and restraints in the market. Analysts have used SWOT and Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the effect these factors will have on the market growth during the forecast period.

The plasma etching equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of over 8% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025). Plasma etching is a sophisticated, versatile technology that is used to create a wide range of devices.

Scope of the Report

Plasma etching is form of plasma processing used to fabricate integrated circuits (IC’s). It is also called as dry etching since conventional etching processes are carried out with wet-chemical corrosive acids. Plasma etching is one of the most frequently used processes in semiconductor manufacturing.

Key Market Trends

Growth of the Semiconductor Industry Boosting the Market’s Growth

– The growth of plasma etching equipment is dependent on the growth of the semiconductor industry across the world. The primary use of plasma in the electronic industry is in semiconductors chip manufacturing. Enhancements in technology are boosting the market of integrated circuits, which, in turn, is boosting the market of plasma etch.

– Plasma etching is used extensively in the fabrication process of integrated circuits. According to SEMI, China may top the rest of the world in fab investment in 2020, with more than USD 20 billion in spending, driven by memory and foundry projects, funded by both multinational and domestic companies. Currently, 25 new fab construction projects are planned in China.

– Moreover, the continuous advancements in consumer electronics, industrial automation, and the use of sensors in automotive are proliferating the applications of semiconductors and their demand across almost all the industry sectors.

– Many major players are investing in its fabrication expansions plans. For instance, Intel inc has invested USD 11 billion for the new fabrication plant in Israel. Such expansion plans are fueling the growth of the semiconductor etching equipment.

Regional Analysis For Plasma Etching Equipment Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

