Plant Protein Market Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth with Demand by Forecast 2026 | Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD

Few of the major competitors currently working in global plant protein market are Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Axiom Foods, Inc., E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company, Glanbia plc, Growing Naturals, LLC, Kerry Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Corbion NV, FMC Corporation, Acadian Seaplants Limited, Gelymar, Ocean Harvest Technology Limited, Roullier Group among others.

Global plant protein market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing awareness towards adverse effects of red meat, resulting in shift towards plant-based substitutes is the major growth factor for the growth of this market. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Proteins are essential nutrients that the human body needs, consisting of amino acids. These proteins are known as plant proteins when acquired from plant-based foods such as wheat, soy, and others. Many crops provide elevated protein content such as chickpeas, tofu, peanuts, lentils, almonds, quinoa, spirulina, and chia seed. Because plant-based proteins have a reduced calorie count, animal-based protein can be replaced with weight loss.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demand of vegan diet will boost the growth of plant protein market

Innovative product line of ready-to-eat product with no compromise in taste and texture may be the driving factor for growth of the market

High demand in food & beverage products such as bakery products, meat alternatives, cereals, snacks, and nutritional supplements among others will fuel the market growth

Consumers are slowly becoming aware about preventive healthcare due to growing number of online forums and magazines that offer lifestyle and diet will boost the market growth

Presence of alternative source (red meat and eggs) for protein may hamper the growth of plant protein market growth

Plant proteins have a reduced content of essential amino acids in comparison to animal proteins may hamper the growth of the market

Fluctuation in availability of raw material will retrain the market growth

By Product (Wheat Protein, Soy Protein, Pea Protein, Others),

Form (Protein Isolates, Protein Concentrates, Textured Proteins),

Application (Bakery, Meat Extenders and Substitutes, Nutritional Supplements, Beverages, Snacks, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Kerry, Inc. has acquired Ojah which is a Dutch manufacturer of plant proteins and its processing technique. The company commercialese a process of texturing vegetable protein with the help of clean label High Moisture Extrusion (HME) technology. Kerry strengthen its plant protein portfolio with this acquisition

In September 2017, Nestlé USA acquired Moss Landing, CA, from Sweet Earth, a factory food producer. On-going products from Sweet Earth include worldwide flavors and plant proteins, such as seitan (wheat-based) and tofu. They are serving three main platforms, entrees, breakfast and plant-based proteins, called Righteous Meats. By this acquisition Nestlé secured its position in emerging market.

