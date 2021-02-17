Pharmacy Management System Market 2021 Precise Outlook-McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Co., GE Healthcare Inc.

Pharmacy Management System Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Global Pharmacy Management System market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2021 to 2026 are profiled in this report.

The Pharmacy Management System market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Co., GE Healthcare Inc., Talyst LLC, Allscripts Healthcare Solution Inc.., Epicor Software Corporation, Omnicell Inc., ACG Infotech Ltd, Clanwilliam Health Ltd, DATASCAN (DCS Pharmacy Inc.), GlobeMed Ltd, Health Business Systems Inc., Idhasoft Ltd, MedHOK Inc.

Scope of the Report:

Pharmacy Management System Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.73% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026). A pharmacy management system enables pharmacists to provide efficient professional and personalized care, based on the needs and requirements of the patients, and also streamlines their workflow.

Key Market Trends:

Inventory Management to Dominate the Market

– The pharmacy management software system provides a more effective way to manage inventory and focuses on lowering the inventory costs through automated usage-based reordering, improves expiration date tracking (which saves staff time and reduces waste), increases pharmacy staff productivity by automating satellite inventory management, and standardize the scales to meet the growing needs of multi-site health systems.

– The number of pharmaceutical counterfeiting incidents have been increased by 25% from 2017 to 2018, where 961 counterfeiting incidents involved either customs seizures or police/health inspector raids. Implementing reliable inventory management across pharmaceutical supply chain can contribute in tracking illegal medicines and better drug selection choices.

– Mobile Medsoft offers Helix LTC Pharmacy Management System, whose inventory management system allows the pharmacy retailers to utilize �just-in-time� purchase of drugs, maximize inventory turn-over ratio as well as cash flow.

– In Texas and California, OSP Labs offers automation techniques in terms of stocking, numerical balances, monitoring and tracking, warehouse stock manifests, and dispensing updates for Inventory Management. This is done through the incorporation of barcodes that meet compliance requirement.

– In September 2019, The ACT Health Directorate awarded software-as-a-service provider TechnologyOne a four-year, USD 3.2 million contract to replace its on-premise inventory management system. The integrated solution is designed to help the directorate improve user experience, simplify administration and enhance inventory processes.

North America to Occupy Major Share

– With the introduction of new healthcare acts and reforms, the US healthcare industry is undergoing significant transformations driven by new technology. Almost every aspect of healthcare is changing, from insurance coverage to healthcare data analytics for effective treatment plans.

– Illinois-based Best Rx offers pharmacy management software which prevents prescription drug abuse by synchronizing patient pickups of their medications on or around the same day every month.

– Texas-based Epicor Software Corporation helped Zitomer Pharmacy in New York to cut inventory by 15 % which improved their cash flow. It also improved billing operations, and helped in better management of nearly 3,500 house-charge accounts.

– In October 2018 Refill management system of North America-based Micro Merchant Systems PrimeR interfaced with Retail Management Solutions Star-Plus (and Star-Lite) POS System. This bi-directional interface with PrimeRx and Star-Plus allows for scanning the RX at the POS, stores the details of the person who picked up the Rx, and signature capture of HIPAA and the Rx.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Pharmacy Management System Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

