Patient Engagement Solutions Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2025- Cerner Corporation, Lincor Solutions, IBM

The Market Insights Reports has published the obtainability of new statistical data to its repository titled, Patient Engagement Solutions Market Growth 2020-2025. The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Patient Engagement Solutions market will register a 18.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 19850 million by 2025, from $ 9975.6 million in 2019.

Global Major Players in Patient Engagement Solutions Market are:

Cerner Corporation, Lincor Solutions, IBM, McKesson Corporation, Medecision, Epic Systems, Allscripts, Athenahealth, GetWell Network, Healthagen, Orion Health, and Other.

Market Insights:

In the last several years, global market of Patient Engagement Solutions developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 18.1 %. In 2016, global revenue of Patient Engagement Solutions is nearly 6.1 billion USD. Major factors driving the patient engagement solutions market are legislative reforms of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the US, demand for improved quality of care, rise in aging population, and incentives by various governments for adoption of HCIT and patient engagement solutions.

On the basis of delivery mode, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise solutions. The cloud-based solutions segment is expected to command the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2016 and the revenue market share in about 75%. However, the market for cloud-based solutions is expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to the higher flexibility, scalability, and affordability offered by these solutions.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into health management, social and behavioral management, home health management, and financial management. The health management segment is expected to command the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2016 and the market share is about 47.5%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Patient Engagement Solutions, with a revenue market share nearly 48.4% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Patient Engagement Solutions, enjoying revenue market share nearly 30.1% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 42.1% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 33.5%.

Most important types of Patient Engagement Solutions covered in this report are:

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

Most widely used downstream fields of Patient Engagement Solutions market covered in this report are:

Health Management

Social and Behavioral Management

Home Health Management

Financial Health Management

Other

