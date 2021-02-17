Paper Bags Market Size, Trends, Growth, Companies Share, Structure and Opportunities by 2025
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Paper Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global paper bags market grew at a CAGR of 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth by 2025.
A paper bag is a packaging product that is used to store and carry goods conveniently by the consumers. It is made up of recycled, kraft and parchment paper by processing it through several mechanical and chemical processes until it attains a specific color and weight. There are different types of paper bags, like multiwall paper sacks, flat paper, and handled bags, available in the market. Nowadays, paper bags are gaining traction across the globe as they are more sustainable in nature than plastic bags.
The extensive use of paper bags by the retail sector is the primary factor catalyzing market growth. Apart from this, the growing environmental concerns are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. In line with this, governments of various countries have banned plastic bags and are encouraging the usage of paper bags as they are manufactured out of biodegradable material that causes negligible amount of environmental pollution. As a result, various food outlets, shopping malls and complexes are adopting paper bags. Moreover, with the increasing demand, several leading players are continually making innovations to improve the design and manufacturing process. They have also designed a range of ultra-high-strength paper bags for the construction industry and coated paper bags for packing edible products with food-grade liners, which keep the contents fresh over an extended period. These advancements are expected to have a positive impact on the industry in the upcoming years.
Paper Bags Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the paper bags market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- American Packaging Corporation
- B & H Bag Company
- El Dorado
- Genpak LLC
- Gilchrist Bag Manufacturing LLC
- Global-Pak Inc.
- Grupo Consist S.A.
- International Paper
- Kent Paper & Packaging Supplies
- Mondi Group
- Novolex Holdings LLC
- Paperbags Ltd.
- Ronpak Inc.
- Smurfit Kappa Group
The report has segmented the global paper bags market on the basis of region, product type, material type, thickness, distribution channel and end-use industry.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Sewn Open Mouth
- Pinched Bottom Open Mouth
- Pasted Valve
- Pasted Open Mouth
- Flat Bottom
- Others
Breakup by Material Type:
- Brown Kraft
- White Kraft
Breakup by Thickness:
- 1 Ply
- 2 Ply
- 3 Ply
- > 3 Ply
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Online
- Offline
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceutical
- Retail
- Construction
- Chemicals
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
