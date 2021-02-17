Packaged Salad Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Packaged Salad Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Packaged Salad market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The report titled “Packaged Salad Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Packaged Salad industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Packaged Salad market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Packaged Salad Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

On the basis of processing, the conventional segment dominated the market in 2019 with over 70% of the global packaged salad market share in terms of revenue. In contrast, the organic segment is accounted for the fastest-growing segment with a considerable CAGR of more than 10% over the forecast period. The increasing popularity and government support for organic food are driving the organic segment. The organic packaged food market is expected to increase new demand regarding processing techniques and product labeling.

The Packaged Salad Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian

By Processing:

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

BrightFarms

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Earthbound Farm

Eat Smart

Fresh Express

Garden Life

Gotham Greens

Mann’s

Key Questions Answered by Packaged Salad Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

