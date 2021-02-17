Orthopedic Imaging Market: Buprenorphine Drugs to Witness High Demand

Orthopedic Imaging Market: Introduction

Medical imaging in orthopedics helps physicians to non-invasively analyze the body’s internal anatomy to aid in diagnosing a medical condition. By producing images reflecting internal anatomical structures of the patient’s body, medical imaging devices recognize and track diseases or injuries. These devices are used as a knowledge tool that helps doctors identify the disease and the treatment response.

Orthopedic medical imaging offers reliable, accessible, and high-quality imaging, a critical parameter for medical decision-making for physicians, which could potentially reduce the need for surgical procedures.

Key Drivers, Restrains, and Opportunities of Global Orthopedic Imaging Market

Effective medical intervention offered by the orthopedic medical imaging system in increasing the number of cases of bone fracture trauma due to fall, motor vehicle accidents, or sports injuries drives the global orthopedic imaging market. According to the National Trauma Institute, in 2014, traumatic injury was the largest cause of death globally, with a major share of road injury of about 29.1%.

Moreover, rise in prevalence of orthopedic disorders and increase in geriatric population are likely to drive demand for orthopedic imaging. According to the World Health Organization, about 28.2% of the global population aged 60 years and older suffered from osteoarthritis in 2013. Shortage of trained radiologists and rise in cost of clinical trials, however, restrain the market. Additionally, despite the high cost of instruments, the demand for medical imaging systems will continue to increase, as the first step in the diagnosis of orthopedic problems is critical and recommended. This is projected to boost the growth of the global orthopedic medical imaging market during the forecast period.

Increase in usage of dual modality imaging or hybrid imaging is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities to market players. Globally, the adoption of hybrid imaging consisting of positron emission tomography (PET) and computed tomography transmission X-ray (CT) scans is rising. This advanced technology shortens acquisition time and offers precise correction of attenuation and fusion imaging, resulting in improved sensitivity and precision of the diagnosis.

North America to Capture Major Share of Global Orthopedic Imaging Market

North America dominated the global orthopedic imaging market in 2019 owing to the introduction of advanced imaging systems in medical settings. The Robotics Outpatient Center, LA, was the first outpatient surgery center in the U.S. to implement the Globus Excelsius GPS system in January 2018. The device has incorporated spinal navigation, which allows for real-time visualization of the anatomy of the patient, while robotics enables higher precision rate operations to be performed.

Europe was the second largest market for orthopedic imaging in 2019. Germany, Russia, the U.K., and France are the major markets in the region. Companies in Europe focus on the development of medical imaging equipment.

Key Players Operating in Global Orthopedic Imaging Market

The global orthopedic imaging market is highly consolidated due to the presence of small number of leading players. These players hold major share in their respective regions. Demand for products to treat orthopedic diseases has increased in emerging as well as developed markets. Growth strategies adopted by leading players are likely to drive the global orthopedic imaging market.

Major players operating in the global Orthopedic Imaging market are listed below:

Carl-Zeiss Meditec AG

Accuray Incorporated

Canon

GE Healthcare

Hitachi

Hologic

Toshiba Medical System

Other Prominent Players

