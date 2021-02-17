Open Source Service Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Accenture PLC, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Open Source Services

Global Open Source Service Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2021 – 2026)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Open Source Service Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Open Source Service investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Open Source Service Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The Global Open Source Service market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Accenture PLC, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Open Source Services, HCL Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, ATOS SE, Red Hat Inc. among others.

Scope of the Report

Factors such as a reduction in the total cost of ownership and the increased return on investments are expected to drive the market’s growth. On the contrary, the low security of open source software and the high cost of integrating services are major growth restraints.

– Open source solutions provide client businesses with flexibility and empower vendors with innovation by providing them the opportunity and ability to adjust the product to bring the best functionalities out of it as demanded by the customer. With the growth of open source, technology providers are delivering new solutions through partnerships. For instance, in 2019, Red Hat and Infosys announced a partnership for developing an end-to-end open-source reference architecture and solution for IoT for industry verticals, including financial services, oil and gas, retail, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) and manufacturing.

– By standardizing open-source platforms such as Kubernetes, developers would be able to implement better ways of using software such as shorter release cycles and incremental changes to the application. By eliminating smaller operations processes such as configurations, the developer would spend less time on unseen plumbing, which has a less direct effect on the business. Also, the operators would be able to leverage new scalable ways to manage the infrastructure while ensuring compliance.

– Moreover, with the increasing rate of technology adoption, organizations are using open source services for IT infrastructure modernization, digital transformation, application development, and integration. According to Redhat’s State of Enterprise Open Source Report, 2019, 53% of the enterprises use open source IT infrastructure modernization, followed by 42% for digital transformation, and 43% for application integration.

– The open-source codes are offered through a range of licenses that focus on the availability of the source code and the ability to modify and share it. Thus, it increases the applicability of various software. According to WhiteSource Softwares, the MIT license remains at the top of the popular open-source license list at 27%.

– During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for open-source service companies sees an upward trend. Vendors in the market are using and expanding open source repositories containing datasets, models, visualizations, web and mobile applications, and more to innovate and build new solutions to combat the spread of the virus through generating awareness. For instance, Locale.ai created an open-source, interactive visualization of all known cases of COVID-19. The map provides live updates with new data as it becomes available.

Latest news and developments:

– August 2020: Kubermatic GmbH announced the release of KubeCarrier, a new open-source, cloud-native service management platform that aims to solve technical problems associated with the deployment of Kubernetes clusters such as service meshes, overlay networking, and authentication. The company aims to help its clients provision and manage workloads across multiple clusters. It further reported that it would incorporate the technology into its commercial offering by the end of 2020.

– July 2020: Adobe Inc, IBM Corp, and Red Hat Inc announced a strategic partnership to help accelerate digital transformation and strengthen real-time data security for enterprises, focusing on regulated industries. The partnership intends to enable companies to deliver more personalized experiences across the customer journey, driving improved engagement, profitability, and loyalty.

– April 2020: Hewlett Packard Enterprise launched its HPE Container Platform, a Kubernetes container system designed to run cloud and on-premises applications. HPE is pledging that its container platform will be 100% open-source Kubernetes compared to other systems that have altered Kubernetes. Besides, the HPE Container Platform will be able to run across multiple environments and provide one management layer.

Key Market Trends:

Emphasis on Reduced Cost of Ownership and Time to Market is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– Companies can save on operational and implementation costs by using open source solutions. For revenue generation, vendors in the open-source market are charging for add-ons. Still, even after paying for add-ons and services for security hardening, and help to manage interoperability, these products are usually much cheaper than closed source alternatives. Moreover, they offer 24*7 support from vendors to provide services right from consulting to training, implementation, and maintenance. This fulfills the need to solve issues quickly, ensuring optimum efficiency to the customers.

– Moreover, The use of permissive open-source licenses has continued to rise, while usage of copyleft licenses, and the GPL-family in particular, continues to decrease. Permissible licenses impend minimal restrictions on software users. Software under these licenses can be incorporated into the other proprietary software without disclosing the source code. This newly created software may be distributed, which saves a lot of cost and time and contributes to the growth of the open-source service market.

– According to WhiteSource Software, a provider of security, compliance, and reporting solutions for managing open source components, 67% of open source components have permissive licenses. That’s a 3% rise from last year’s 64%. Only 33% of the top 10 most popular open-source licenses are copyleft, compared to 36% last year and 59% in 2012. The numbers show that developers and organizations continue to prefer permissive licenses.

– Moreover, companies are adopting partnerships to accelerate technology evolution and reduce time to market. For instance, in March 2020, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in partnership with intel and support from key industry leaders including AMI, Apstra, Red Hat, Tech Mahindra, and World Wide Technology announced the Open Distributed Infrastructure Management initiative. This new open-source program will simplify the management of large-scale geographically distributed physical infrastructure deployments. Besides, HPE will introduce an enterprise offering, the HPE Open Distributed Infrastructure Management Resource Aggregator aligned with the initiative.

– It helps resolve the complexity that telecommunications vendors face in rolling out 5G networks across thousands of sites equipped with IT infrastructure from multiple vendors and different generations of technology. All these factors are contributing to the increased growth of the open-source services market.

The key insights of the Open Source Service Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Open Source Service market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Open Source Service market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2016-2021 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2021-2026 market development trends of Open Source Service Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Open Source Service Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Open Source Service Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Open Source Service industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

