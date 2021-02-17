Occupant Classification Systems Market Disclosing Latest Advancements 2021 to 2026

Global Occupant Classification Systems Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2021 – 2026)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Occupant Classification Systems Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Occupant Classification Systems investments from 2021 till 2026.

The occupant classification systems (OCS) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The Global Occupant Classification Systems market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like ZF Group, Continental AG, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, IEE SENSING, Aptiv Corporation, Denso Corporation, Autoliv Inc., TE Connectivity Limited, ON Semiconductor Corporation among others.

Scope of the Report

OCS detects the existence and physique of the passenger seat occupant for the Advanced Air Bag requirements. This system distinguishes between gender, as well as children and adults, by their seating postures with the help of pressure sensors in the seat and tension on seat belts.

– The increasing demand for safety in automobiles is boosting the market’s growth positively. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, globally, approximately 1.35 million people are killed in road accidents every year. Moreover, between 20 and 50 million more people suffer non-fatal injuries, with many incurring a disability as the result of their injury. OCS plays an important role in improving the safety features of vehicles.

– Additionally, the rising automotive sales and increasing production of autonomous vehicles worldwide are fueling the demand for inertial systems in the automotive industry. According to the OICA (Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles), the sales of automotive worldwide, in 2019, reached 95 million units. Moreover, according to UBS, the global market for sensor semiconductor autonomous vehicles is expected to reach USD 30 billion by 2030. Such high growth in automotive sales is expected to further drive the demand for OCS in the forecast period.

– Asian countries, such as China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, who have a significant presence of manufacturers of the OCS, as well as the highest automotive market has experienced lockdown and have impacted the production schedules. The sales have been down as the lockdown in most of the global economies has been resulted in deliveries limited to essentials and has resulted in companies revising their revenue targets.

Latest news and developments:

– In September 2019 – Measurement Specialties Inc., a subsidiary of TE Connectivity Ltd, had completed the previously announced acquisition of Silicon Microstructures Inc. from Elmos Semiconductor AG. SMI’s micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) sensor technology design and manufacturing capabilities, with TE’s operational scale, customer base, and existing sensors technologies, lead to more comprehensive global sensing solutions offering for customers. SMI expands TE’s global leadership in pressure sensing technology, particularly in medical, transportation, and industrial applications

– In March 2019 – Bosch opened its new Connectory in London as an incubator for urban mobility solutions. The company says the Shoreditch-based location is open to partners from the public, private, and academic sectors, from start-ups to multinational organizations with a dedicated goal, to develop smart mobility solutions for London.

Key Market Trends:

Passenger Safety and security Regulations and Increased Focus on Compliances to Drive the Market

– The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has set a target for halving the global number of deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes by 2020. Moreover, increasing awareness about the safety of drivers, the increasing influence of safety regulations imposed by the US Department of Transportation, and the European Union are expected to create opportunities for the market. Mandated safety systems, such as electronic stability control (ESC), attained full implementation in new vehicles in major automotive markets. For instance, the United States is currently driving the growth for MEMS accelerometers.

– In March 2019, the European Commission announced a revision of the General Safety Regulations to make autonomous safety technologies a mandatory requirement for vehicles manufactured in Europe, in a bid to bring down accident levels in the region. Stringent regulations are pushing the automotive vendors to implement the latest sensor-based systems. This is creating opportunities for the market.

– Electronic safety systems in the automotive industry have increasingly-stringent requirements. The functional Safety Standard ISO26262 applicable in the automotive industry requires it to ensure that automated systems in cars are safe.

