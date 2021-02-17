Nutrition Bars Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Social Media Marketing and Evolving Consumer Trends Boost Market Growth

The rapidly evolving consumer preferences are one of the key factors driving innovations across the food & beverages sector. At present, due to the steady rise in the number of health-conscious population around the world, along with the growing awareness pertaining to the benefits of nutrition bars, current trends suggest that the demand for nutrition bars is likely to grow at an impressive rate in the upcoming years. Due to the fast-paced lifestyle, especially in the urban regions of the world, increasing number of consumers is inclining toward on-the-go products to fulfill their nutritional requirements. Thus, nutrition bars have garnered considerable popularity in recent years.

In addition, a large number of players have gradually entered the global nutrition bars market over the past decade due to which, nutrition bars of different flavors, sizes, and nutritional content are available across various distribution channels. The digital boom in recent years is another factor that has played an imperative role in augmenting the popularity quotient of nutrition bars, as brands continue to promote their products via online sales channels, including social media, newsletters, and e-mail marketing. While the competition within the global nutrition bars market continues to grow, market players are expected to focus on packaging, pricing strategies, and marketing strategies to gain an advantage in the current market landscape.

At the back of these factors, the global nutrition bars market is expected to surpass the market value of US$ 1.8 Bn by the end of 2030.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Nutrition Bars Market

High Demand from Millennial Population to Propel Market

Over the past decade, the demand for nutrition bars, especially in developed regions has witnessed a noteworthy spike due to which, a broad range of nutrition bars are currently available in the market. While the consumption pattern pertaining to nutrition bars may vary from consumer to consumer, nutrition bars are increasingly being consumed to compensate for various nutrient deficiencies due to the lack of adequate intake of nutritious food. Moreover, a number of consumers is gradually replacing their regular breakfast with nutritional bars such as protein bars.

Although the popularity of protein bars is scaling newer heights, brands are increasingly focusing on minimizing sugar content and use of artificial ingredients in their products– a factor that is likely to fuel the nutrition bars market during the forecast period. In several regions of the world, nutrition bars have gradually emerged as a meal replacement alternative. Thus, the demand for nutrition bars is likely to grow during the assessment period. Moreover, the consumption of nutrition bars among athletes and sportsmen & women coupled with the growing number of paid partnerships with social media influencers is anticipated to boost the overall sales of nutrition bars worldwide.

Brands Focus on Launching New Products, Expanding Product Portfolio to Gain Market Share

Sensing the growing demand for nutrition bars worldwide, a number of players have entered the global nutrition bars market. In the current scenario, while the conventional nutrition bars continue to attract new consumers, several brands are increasingly focusing on catering to consumers with niche preferences, including gluten-free and plant-based products. For instance, That’s It recently launched a new line of nutrition bars of different flavors such as blueberry, banana, mango, etc. Several brands are increasingly focusing on improving the nutritional content of their products by incorporating various ingredients with high nutritional content. In July 2018, Aduna announced the launch of Superfood Energy Bars that are primarily made from dry fruits and nuts.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

COVID-19 Impact: Demand for Nutrition Bars Rise on Online Channels as Retail Sector Takes Hit

The onset of the novel COVID-19 pandemic is expected to affect the growth of the global nutrition bars market in 2020. Due to stringent lockdowns imposed by governments around the world, retail stores, malls, supermarkets, and other sales channels have been shut down or remain closed. However, several brands have turned their attention toward e-Commerce platforms to generate revenue and boost sales during the lockdown period. At present, as government lockdown restrictions are gradually being lifted in several nations, offline sales are on the rise.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Nutrition Bars Market

Analysts’ Viewpoint

The global nutrition bars market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The market growth is primarily driven by rise in the number of health-conscious consumers, increase in awareness pertaining to the benefits of nutrition bars, entry of new market players, and growth of digital marketing trend. In addition, as more number of sports personalities and social media influencers continues to endorse nutrition bars, the sale of nutrition bars around the world is likely to witness steady growth in the upcoming years. This is anticipated to drive the nutrition bars market during the forecast period.