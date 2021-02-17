Nutrigenomics Testing Market 2021 Trending Technologies, Developments, Key Players and Forecast to 2027

Nutrigenomics Testing Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- The growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity is the major factor driving the growth of Global Nutrigenomics Testing Market.

Nutrigenomics Testing Market is valued at USD 421.3 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 919.8 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Nutrigenomics Testing-

Nutrigenomics is a field of genetics that helps in determining the nutritional requirements of an individual based on their genetic makeup. It also helps in finding an association between chronic diseases and diet. It is a part of the larger movement leaning towards personalized medicine with its main focus on personalized diet. Nutrigenomics testing is beneficial for the health care industry in general and the personal health of an individual. Nutrigenomics testing works on identifying the genetic protein variations of each individual that helps in identifying the sites for potential metabolic weakness. Increasing awareness regarding importance of personalized nutrition is expected to foster the demand for Nutrigenomics tests, thereby favoring business growth in coming years.

Nutrigenomics Testing market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and region & country level. Based upon application, Nutrigenomics testing market is classified as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and others. Based upon distribution channel, market is classified into hospitals & clinics, online platform and others.

The regions covered in this Global Nutrigenomics Testing market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Nutrigenomics Testing market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Global nutrigenomics testing market Report covers prominent players are like GX Sciences, Cura Integrative Medicine, Holistic Heal, Interleukin Genetics, Salugen, NutraGene, Metagenics, Pathway Genomics, Gene Box, Nutrigenomix, Xcode Life and Sanger Genomics and others.

The Growing Prevalence of Diabetes and Obesity is the Major Factor Driving the Growth of Global Nutrigenomics Testing Market.

The growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity is expected to drive the growth of global nutrigenomics market. Diabetes mellitus is considered as a global pandemic and its occurrence is increasing worldwide. In 2015, 422 million people in the world had diabetes, a prevalence of 8.5% among the adult population. The prevalence of diabetes has been steadily increasing for the past 3 decades and is growing rapidly in low- and middle-income countries. Increasing incidences of obesity-related diseases are also expected to drive the demand for nutrigenomics testing. Increasing consumer preference for nutritious food to prevent malnutrition, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and related diseases is predicted to increase the market growth. However, the high cost of treatment may hamper the growth of nutrigenomics market. Moreover, new product development and innovation in the nutrigenomics sector can create an opportunity for the nutrigenomics market growth.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Nutrigenomics Testing Market.

North America is expected to dominate the global nutrigenomics testing market. As per a study it is estimated that in U.S., the DTC genetic testing will grow between 15% and 20% annually through 2023, driven in large part by consumer demand for personalized health and wellness information. Increasing prevalence of diabetes, cancer and other chronic diseases are also supplementing the demand for nutrigenomics testing in this region. Asia Pacific region is also likely to witness a high growth owing to the increasing consumer demand for functional foods and beverages, which increases the adoption of nutrigenomics techniques in this region and fosters the market growth. Japan is the largest consumer of functional foods in this region.

Market Segmentation:–

By Application:

Obesity

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Cancer

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals & Clinics

Online Platform

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



